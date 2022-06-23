Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Reflects on ‘Deep Pain’ a Month After His Passing

Earlier this year the film world was rocked by the news that actor Ray Liotta had suddenly passed away. Not only did he leave behind an impressive body, but the Goodfellas actor also left behind a loving family still morning the loss of their father figure.

His fiancee, Jacy Nittolo, reflected on the time since Liotta’s passing in a heartfelt Instagram post. She writes, “It’s hard to believe a month has gone by. There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day.”

Her post goes on to reinforce the life she still holds close in her fiancee’s absence. The children they raised remind her of the love they shared. “Each day my hint of some light is being with our children – Dax, Karsen, Chazz, Jade and Joey,” she wrote. “Through so much pain I find so much love and laughter.”

Liotta and Nittolo each had children from previous marriages. Liotta shared 23-year-old daughter Karsen with ex-wife Michelle Grace, and Nittolo has four kids: Dax, Chazz, Jade and Joey. Nittolo shared that being with their combined children has been a great comfort to her through this time of loss.

“Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are holding each other up. It’s as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations.”

Her followers voiced their support in this time of need. Heartfelt and reassuring messages poured in to offer Nittolo support. “Gone too soon. Such an amazing Actor and beautiful man,” wrote one fan. “I’m so sorry for yours and his daughters loss. Sometimes there are no words, except to say that I pray that your heart eventually heals.”

Ray Liotta’s Legacy Continues

Fans still have a chance to celebrate the late actor’s work. Liotta, fortunately, completed filming some projects before his passing. Recently, Apple+ released the trailer for Black Bird. The six-episode series will be available to stream on July 8th.

The psychological thriller also stars Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Greg Kinnear, and Sepideh Moafi alongside Liotta. The late actor plays a police officer and father of Jimmy Keene (Egerton) who is sentenced to ten years in prison but may prove to be useful to authorities while on the inside.

At the time of his death, Liotta and Nittolo had planned to tie the knot. She was with him when he died peacefully in his sleep. According to reports, authorities suspected no foul play in his death.

Martin Scorsese also paid a tribute to Liotta. The Goodfellas director said Liotta was “uniquely gifted, so adventurous, [and] so courageous as an actor.” They never got the chance to work together again despite many attempts to do. Something Scorsese regrets not accomplishing. “I wish I’d had the chance to see him just once more, too — to tell him just how much the work we did together meant to me,” Scorsese said. “But maybe he knew that. I hope so.”