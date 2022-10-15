R&B Artist Ginuwine Falls Unconscious During Dangerous Criss Angel Magic Stunt

Ginuwine, a rhythm and blues singer, fell unconscious while performing a dangerous stunt during a rehearsal for a Criss Angel show. This took place earlier in the week. Angel has his Magic with the Stars show in Las Vegas. Ginuwine, 51, was reportedly unconscious after dunking himself under water. He was holding his breath in a glass box with heavy chains on the outside.

“Ginuwine is okay, and he made a full recovery,” a representative close to Ginuwine said, according to Fox News. “He was conquering a fear. Fortunately, everything is okay as he was working with Criss Angel, who’s the best in the business.” A video obtained by the Daily Mail showed Ginuwine being quickly pulled out of the water. He was submerged in the cube for at least 10 seconds. He gasped for air while staff members carried him. They laid him on the ground.

Ginuwine Worked On Overcoming Fear Of Being Underwater

“Are you okay?” a staff member asked Ginuwine after the life-threatening stunt. Ginuwine nodded that he was conscious. At the same time, paramedics were contacted to assist him. The Daily Mail reported that Ginuwine made a full recovery after he passed out from the risky act. “It all happened so fast, it was like he got tapped out in a fight,” a source said.

“In the show, he was trying to overcome his fear of being underwater as he couldn’t hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds before trying the stunt out,” the source said. “Although he failed in rehearsals, he still went ahead with the stunt on the show, and everyone was in tears.” Ginuwine, whose real name is Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, took to his Instagram Thursday. This was after his stunt and he let his fans know that he’s doing well.

“Laughing my ass off, Prince said it best lololol,” the artist wrote in a caption for his post with a selfie. On that post, the hashtags he used included #love #life #laugh #imgood #superman #imnotdead. Meanwhile, former Saturday Night Live star Jay Pharoah, along with other Ginuwine fans, commented on his post. He sent him well wishes. “Glad you’re okay brother,” Pharoah wrote. Other stars set to be part of Angel’s show include Donny Osmond, Frankie Muniz, and Tara Lipinski. Criss Angel has one of the most popular shows to see in Sin City. Having different celebrities show up and be a part of these shows brings in the crowds. Seeing Ginuwine take part in the show adds his name to the long list of those who are a part of it. This does look like Criss Angel will keep putting stars on the same stage as himself.