Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson

One year after Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce was officially finalized, country music icon Reba McEntire is now speaking out about the split between her stepson and the “American Idol” alum.

According to Hello! Magazine, Reba McEntire previously spoke about the former couple’s heartbreaking situation by stating, “You know, I love them both. Brandon’s my stepson, Kelly’s my good friend… I am pulling for both of them. I hope they’re happy and healthy and pull through this.”

Reba McEntire further shared that she was praying everyone gives Clarkson and Blackstock the encouragement they needed at the time. “I love the both of them with all my heart.”

Kelly Clarkson also admitted that she struggled hard during the divorce. “Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through. And it’s been like years and not easy with the kids,” she explained. Clarkson described how her life has changed since the split and how she has a different approach to her music. “Especially that makes it just a whole different dynamic.”

Clarkson and Blackstock finalized their divorce last August. Clarkson is now paying $115,000 each month in spousal support until January 2024. She is also paying $45,601 a month in child support even though she has primary custody of the couple’s children, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

Although she has been close with Clarkson and Blackstock, Reba McEntire has mentioned she hadn’t seen her grandchildren as much as she likes. McEntire divorced Blackstock’s father, Narvel in 2015. They had been together since 1989 and share a son, Shelby Blackstock. McEntire is currently dating actor Rex Linn.

Reba McEntire Opened Up About The ‘Huge Change’ She Went Through Following Her Divorce From Narvel Blackstock

More than five years after finalizing her divorce from husband of 26 years and manager, Narvel Blackstock, Reba McEntire spoke about the huge change she made following the heartbreaking situation.

During a 2021 interview with Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk, Reba McEntire said, “We got a divorce, and the shocker of it all was, there were four people who were taking care of all my business. I had my production manager who left, I had my CEO who left, my manager and husband, and my father had died. So four men who were rock and pillars of my world were gone.”

Reba McEntire noted that after the four core people of her career left, she decided to make personal managing decisions. She went on to add, “I started taking over signing the checks and then I started realizing how much water cost, and the electric bill, and all the things that was going on in my life. I had the money, I brough it home. So it was a huge, huge, change for me.”