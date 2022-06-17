Richard Dreyfuss Opens Up About Starring in New Western ‘Murder at Yellowstone City’

Actor Richard Dreyfuss has a powerful role in a new Western titled Murder at Yellowstone City, which will be released on June 24. Dreyfuss found himself at director Richard Gray’s own built Yellowstone Film Ranch. It’s located in Paradise Valley, Montana. The movie’s filming gets done there. What drew the veteran actor to a movie like this?

“I actually found that the film was a metaphor for America and it was,” Dreyfuss said in an interview with Cowboys & Indians Magazine. “That was something I didn’t expect and when I saw it, I thought, that’s a gutsy thing to do.” The actor also is an executive producer of this film.

Richard Dreyfuss Said He Had Ambitions For Making Films That Reflect His Personal Life

Dreyfuss gets an idea from interviewer Joe Leydon that actors and filmmakers want to make two types of films. This involves a thriller in the vein of Alfred Hitchcock or a Western. The actor gets asked if this is something that attracted him to the new film. “No,” he said. “As a matter of fact, I don’t have either of those ambitions. I had the specific ambition of making films that reflected my own political and spiritual outlook on life. And I succeeded many more times than I failed.”

The actor did win an Oscar for his leading role in the 1977 film The Goodbye Girl opposite Marsha Mason. But he also picked up attention from a couple of other 1970s box-office hits, Jaws and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Dreyfuss famously played opposite Bill Murray in What About Bob? TV work includes playing Bernie Madoff in a miniseries titled simply Madoff. Dreyfuss has appeared in Shots Fired, Parenthood, Your Family or Mine, Weeds, and The Education of Max Bickford, according to IMDb.

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings One Time Mentioned Dreyfuss’ Name

Meanwhile, one time Dreyfuss got a shoutout from Jeopardy! host and legend Ken Jennings. The acclaimed actor was getting noticed for a movie he probably would like to forget. Dreyfuss starred in the 1988 film Moon Over Parador that just didn’t set the world on fire. Don’t put this in the category of blockbuster flicks. Jennings referenced Dreyfuss and the movie in a tweet. He writes, “me: If you had to cast one American actor as a South American dictator— the 1988 movie Moon Over Parador: (interrupting) RICHARD DREYFUSS”.

In the movie, Dreyfuss appears as Jack Noah, an American actor filming in Parador, a fictional country. When does this movie get silly? When the dictator of Parador dies. This leads to Noah, who looks like the former dictator, to start pretending. Finally, an actor must act as a leader for Parador.