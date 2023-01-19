Richard Dreyfuss Reveals He Quit Acting to Help Save America

Richard Dreyfuss was a major name in Hollywood for decades. Dreyfuss’s award-winning acting style made film history in some of our favorite classic movies in the entertainment business. Films such as Jaws, The Goodbye Girl, and American Graffiti.

Now, however, the 75-year-old movie star discusses with Glenn Beck what prompted him to quit acting in recent years. And, why he has instead transitioned into teaching civics of all things.

Richard Dreyfuss Discusses Why He Decided To Go Into Civics And “Save” His Country

Richard Dreyfuss has long been one of the most influential people in Hollywood. However, the longtime actor has taken on a new role in the interest, he says, of “saving my country.”

Dreyfuss says that he decided to give up something he loved, something, he says, he has “loved since I was nine years old.” However, the star says, the move was a good one because he soon discovered something he loves just “as much” in his new teaching role.

“I firmly believe that if we don’t revive the study of civics we will be dead before 2050,” Dreyfuss tells Glenn Beck per Fox News.

“We’ll have the same name, and it will be a nightmare,” the actor relates.

Richard Dreyfuss Feels Frustration That People “Don’t Understand” What The United States Of America “Means”

According to Richard Dreyfuss, he feels infuriated that “people don’t understand what this place [the United States] means.”

“What an advance on human progress this country is all about,” Dreyfuss explains. “And how quickly we can abandon it without, without a second thought.”

Dreyfuss left the acting industry nearly two decades ago founding The Dreyfuss Civics Initiative (TCDI). The purpose of this initiative is to “revive the teaching of civics in American public education,” the former actor explains. In this role as a civics instructor, Richard Dreyfuss hopes “to empower future generations with the critical-thinking skills they need to fulfill the vast potential of American citizenship.”

Richard Dreyfuss also discusses seeing the damage he speaks of up close and personal when he was working as a movie star. According to the former actor, anyone can be an “actor” in America. However, you have to go to Los Angeles or New York to become a “movie star.”

“In almost any city in America because they have local [theater], and they have regional [theater],” he says. “But if you want to be a movie star then you have to go to L.A. [Los Angeles] or New York.”

However, Dreyfuss says, these are “rough, rough, towns.” Towns that help inspire this new role, taking him to Oxford, Dreyfuss says. “I retired and went to Oxford for four years to learn this subject…of civility and civics. And the damage being done to my country,” he says.