Richard Karn Has Hilarious Reaction to Tim Allen’s Comments About Him: ‘You Can Still Surprise Me’

When it comes to watching Richard Karn and Tim Allen on TV, we all probably have our favorite moments from their different shows. Karn has played the sidekick to Allen in shows, of course, like Home Improvement. You can catch them these days on More Power. Yet Karn has a really funny reply to a comment Allen made in an interview. We snagged it from Karn’s Twitter account and share it with you right here.

Thanks Tim…. I gotta say, after 31 years… you can still surprise me🤣 https://t.co/yvJ5kg5a4s — Richard Karn (@TheRichardKarn) July 2, 2022

Thirty-one years together? Man does time fly when you are laughing a lot. And to think Karn still gets surprised by Allen, too. If you have caught More Power, which just debuted recently, then you know that Karn and Allen are joined by April Wilkerson. They have worked together on Assembly Required, too. This new series that they are on together looks at the history of tools. No, we are not kidding. It’s also a pretty cool gig that ties together, in a way, with Allen’s popular Tim Taylor character. Of course, his nickname was “The Tool Man.”

Richard Karn Shared Tender Thoughts After Louie Anderson Died

Earlier this year, Karn shared his remembrance of late comedian Louie Anderson, who died in January. He would write on Twitter that Anderson was “an amazing talent.” Additionally, Karn writes, “when I took over for him on Family Feud I assumed he was moving on.. that wasn’t the whole truth I later found out but it did allow him to do Baskets for which he was able to show just HOW amazing he truly was”. Anderson died from complications from cancer at 68 years old.

One of the latest items out in the world involves NFTs, also known as non-fungible tokens. Well, it sounds like something Karn might want to be involved in for his life. But he’s saying that it’s “not something” that he needs to do at this time. We know that the world of NFTs can be quite confusing. Sitting this one out might just be a solid idea from Karn himself.

Watching Karn and Allen together might lead some people to wonder if they are friends in real life. It’s a fair question because some costars don’t always get along with one another. What about Richard and Tim, though? Karn said this in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I never told you this Tim, but you’re like a brother to me,” Karn said. “I think it resonates with the parents that grew up with it are now being able to show their kids something that they can sit all together and watch.” That’s such a sweet sentiment for Karn to share about his buddy. They get along with one another and can be seen right now on More Power.