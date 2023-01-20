Riley Keough Breaks Silence on Mom Lisa Marie Presley’s Death With Emotional Post

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter, has broken her silence after spending time in private with friends and family following her mother’s death.

On Friday, Jan. 10, the actress posted a vintage black and white photograph of herself with Presley. In it, Keough is a young girl and she stands with a bouquet of flowers. Lisa Marie Presley gazes down at her with a smile. Riley simply captioned a heart with the photograph.

“Sending you so much love,” commented her friend Jenna Dewan.

“I know there are no words of comfort at this time, but I can promise she will be all around and let you know in quiet beautiful ways when you need her,” added a fan.

Presley, the only child of Elvis, died on Jan. 12 after suffering two cardiac arrests. She was 54.

The headlines broke after the former singer was rushed to an LA hospital via ambulance. A source told TMZ that a housekeeper found Presley unconscious and without a heartbeat, and Presley’s ex-husband, Danny Keough, kept her alive with CPR. When paramedics arrived, they were able to restore her pulse using epinephrine.

Lisa Marie Presley’s Family to Hold a Public Memorial at Graceland Mansion

Sadly, Lisa Marie Presley was brain dead when she arrived at the hospital, and her family signed a do not resuscitate. Presley suffered a second cardiac arrest and passed later that evening. Her mother, Priscilla, was by her side.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla shared in a statement to People.“She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment.”

While sources shared that Presley suffered cardiac arrests, the Los Angeles County Corner’s Office has yet to announce an official cause of death, according to Entertainment Tonight. On Jan. 18, the office announced that it has deferred the cause because the medical examiner requested further tests.

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, and several of her other family members, in Graceland’s Meditation Garden. Her mother and daughters will be holding a public memorial service on the front lawn of the mansion on Jan. 22.