Riley Keough, Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter, Speaks Out About New ‘Elvis’ Film

The new Elvis Presley biopic Elvis, set to premiere on June 24, is quickly approaching. As it’s yet to be released, much of the public has yet to see it. Members of Elvis Presley’s family, however, were welcome to watch the film early. If director Baz Luhrman had any concerns at all about the reception his movie would receive among the Presleys, they were all assuaged by the family’s reactions.

Several members of the Presley family have now showered the biopic with praise. It started with Priscilla Presley, who not only gave Austin Butler her blessing to play Elvis ahead of filming but also expressed her love for the film multiple times after seeing it. Elvis and Priscilla’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, then broke her social media hiatus to commend the work of both Baz Lurhman and Austin Butler.

And now, Elvis’ granddaughter, Riley Keough, has spoken highly of Elvis as well. Her upcoming film War Pony will debut at the Cannes Film Festival alongside Elvis, a coincidence that Keough described as “magical.”

“It’s totally magical that my film’s there while Elvis is there,” Keough told Variety. “I adore Baz and I have seen the film. I actually watched it a couple of days ago and it was a very intense experience. And I’m very excited for the world to see what Baz has done and what Austin’s done.”

Elvis Presley’s Daughter Praises ‘Elvis’ Film in Rare Post

Since the tragic death of her son in 2020, Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and mother of Riley Keough, has seldom posted to social media. According to Presley, the entirety of her time and energy is now focused on her three daughters. She was so moved by Elvis, however, that she took the time to create a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“I do want to take a moment to let you know that I have seen Baz Luhrmann’s movie Elvis twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular,” Presley wrote. “Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully.”

“In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented,” she continued. “And FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.) You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever.”

“What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterward, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced.”