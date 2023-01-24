Riley Keough Reveals Photo of Last Time She Saw Her Mom

Riley Keough shared her final memory with her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, today.

The Mad Max Max: Fury Road actress returned home from Presley’s burian and public memorial at Elvis’ Graceland mansion yesterday (Jan 23), and is reflecting on her time with her mother. This afternoon, she posted a photograph of herself alongside the late songstress sitting in a lavish restaurant.

As Keough shared, the photo comes from the last time she spent time with Presley before Presley passed away on January 12.

“Feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this,” she wrote.

“Oh Riley, she was so beautiful, sending so much love and prayers,” a friend captioned under the post.

“I’m so sorry for your loss,” added a fan. “Losing a parent is the hardest thing sending you all the love in the world xxxx.”

This is a developing story.