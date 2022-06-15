Riley Keough is overwhelmed after a whirlwind of a weekend in which her family hosted the Elvis cast at Graceland. In a recent Instagram post, Elvis Presley’s great-granddaughter posted about Austin Butler playing Elvis’ old guitar at his former Memphis home. If you don’t know, Butler plays the King of Rock-n-Roll in the new biopic, Elvis.

“It was such a special and overwhelming experience I haven’t quite processed,” the 33-year-old actress gushed on Tuesday night. “One of many sweet things that happened while we were there – Austin played my grandfather’s guitar in the house. This guitar hasn’t been played by many people.”

Although she added, “it was tuned by @paulmccartney once, but as far as people sitting down and playing it @austinbutler is one of very few people aside from my grandfather.”

Keough as well as Elvis’ only child, Lisa Marie Presley, and her grandmother Priscilla Presley made a rare appearance recently for a special screening of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis at the Graceland Guesthouse. As anticipation has built for the movie, the Presley women have had nothing but praise for the movie. Keough also said Butler did a “fantastic job” portraying Elvis in the film.

The new flick follows Presley as he shocks the world with his pelvis-shaking moves and angelic voice. Viewers also see his rise to fame with help from manager Colonel Tom Parker. In addition, the film looks at his Army career, his marriage, and his road to stardom.

Riley Keough joins family, cast for special Elvis premiere

Presley sold over a billion records during his lifetime and received three Grammy Awards and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Tragically, Presley passed away at age 42 in 1977 from cardiac arrhythmia after suffering a fatal reaction to codeine.

In addition to the three generations of Presleys, Elvis stars such as Butler, Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, director Luhrmann, his wife Catherine Martin, Olivia DeJonge, Alton Mason, and more cast members were also in attendance.

Riley Keough, who was born over a decade after Elvis Presley died, stunned in a black suit jacket at the premiere. Her mother, Lisa Marie, also looked just as gorgeous in a black suit jacket and pants. Last but not least, Presley’s widow, Priscilla, celebrated the film dressed in a black dress and black heels.

“We’re so thrilled to be in Memphis with @elvismovie and with all of the wonderful performers, @austinbutler @[email protected] and Tom Hanks have all done outstanding work,” Keough wrote online. “Thank you to @bazluhrmann for bringing the film to Graceland. It’s been such a special weekend, I couldn’t think of a better place to Premiere ELVIS in America.”

Sadly missing was Elvis’ grandson Benjamin. He died at 27 in July 2020 from a self-inflicted shotgun wound inside his mother’s home.