Riley Keough Tributes Late Brother in Heartfelt Post on 2nd Anniversary of His Death

Riley Keough posted a sweet tribute to her late brother, Benjamin, on the second anniversary of his death. On Tuesday, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley posted a pic of herself and her late brother smiling to mark the solemn occasion.

“Not an hour goes by where I don’t think of you and miss you,” she began her post on Instagram. “It’s been two years today since you left and I still can’t believe you’re not here. You are so loved my Ben Ben.”

After posting the pic, her followers flocked to the comments section to offer the actress support. “Sending love to you and your family Riley,” wrote a friend while someone else penned, “He is always with you,” along with a heart emoji.

In addition to Keough, her and Benjamin’s mother, Lisa Marie Presley has also been open about grieving over losing her son. Her son tragically died by suicide in July of 2020 at 27.

Although he passed away two years ago, Presley has continued to speak openly about the loss. Before Baz Luhrmann’s film, Elvis, was released, Presley shared a photo on Instagram. She wrote an emotional message in the caption reflecting on the film and her enduring grief over her only son.

“I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” she began. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole. Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore.”

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley mourn Benjamin’s passing two years later

In October, Riley also paid tribute to her late brother when she posted about what would’ve been his 29th birthday.

“Today’s your birthday @jj_silkyhands you would be 29 today,” she began the emotional post. “I miss you all day every day my best friend.”

On what would have been her brother’s 29th birthday, Riley also reminisced on her own 29th birthday. According to the actress, she spent the day with Benjamin.

“We spent my 29th birthday just the two of us and it was one of the best days we shared together,” Elvis Presley’s granddaughter added. In addition to the sweet message, she also shared a sweet photo of him and details about the pic.

“I think this photo was the day after (my 29th birthday) but close enough,” she added. She finished her post about her brother with a birthday message. “Happy Birthday wherever you are baby brother,” Keough concluded.

At the time of his passing, Lisa Marie was also saddened by her son’s sudden passing.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life,” her representative Roger Widynowski said following his death.