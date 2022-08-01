Riley Keough’s Eye-Catching New Pic Has Social Media Lighting Up

Riley Keough posted an eye-catching new picture to her Instagram account, and fans have strong reactions to the saucy snap.

The picture shows a topless Keough looking off in the distance as the camera is situated below her. However, the actress is covered by both her hair and her hand. The picture started going viral on Instagram, with many fans posting their reactions to the comment sections of the post.

One account wrote, “Angel of the morning.” Another said “You’re so special.”

Reese Witherspoon wrote “Glorious,” followed by a few emojis. Another account said, “major daisy jones vibes.” Many other fans reechoed the message, writing similar comments concerning Daisy Jones. The picture can be seen below.

The “Daisy Jones” comment alludes to the upcoming Amazon Prime Video television miniseries. The series is based on the book of the same name written by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Daisy Jones & The Six consists of ten episodes.

The series focuses on a fictional band. “While the story is presented in a documentary style, including background interviews with the band, this is a fictional story that captures the essence of creativity in the erratic, wild world of the 1970s.” Apparently, the band is loosely based on Fleetwood Mac.

Riley Keough Cried at ‘Elvis’ Premiere

Riley Keough is famously the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough. Her grandparents are Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

While Keough never got to meet her iconic grandfather, she recently told E! News in an interview that watching Austin Butler’s performance as Presley was an incredibly emotional experience. For fans who have seen the film, they know that Butler’s performance transports viewers to the time and place of The King.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Keough told the outlet. “And I think the moment I saw him, I don’t want to be a spoiler alert, but there’s a moment in the first kind of five minutes that’s very powerful with Austin, and I kind of, you know, I started crying. It was really intense.”

Keough continued, as she praised Butler’s sensational performance as Presley. While Butler was relatively unknown before this role, Keough is confident that his dedication to his craft shines through here.

“His dedication to the role is not something I think you see very often with young actors,” Keough said. “It’s a wonderful film. Austin is incredible. I hope everyone goes and sees Elvis.”

She recently spoke about her preparation for the role of a Navy SEAL wife in The Terminal List. She sympathized with the character because growing up, her family spent many years separated from each other.

“That’s a very hard way to live,” Keough said. “And they kind of tried to enjoy the moments they had with their family and I thought that was really beautiful and that when they would come home, that it was always kind of a big celebration and trying to stay in the moment knowing that they’re going to have to leave again.”