Riley Keough’s Husband Speaks About Daughter They Secretly Welcomed at Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial

Amid all of the pain and grief, the Presleys are feeling in the wake of Lisa Marie’s death, they are also celebrating the birth of Riley Keough’s first child.

Keough and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, secretly welcomed their baby, a daughter, on an unknown date. And they chose to reveal her birth today during a eulogy penned by Keough and read by Smith-Petersen today (Jan.22).

“Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life,” he said to the crowd. “I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength. My heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart.”

Us Weekly confirmed the news today with Keough’s rep. The rep did not share any further details about the child. And it is unclear if Lisa Marie Presley met her granddaughter before Presley passed away at the age of 54 on January 12.

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Will Soon Celebrate Her 8th Wedding Anniversary

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen have enjoyed a relatively private romance, but they’ve both taken opportunities to gush about the other in social media posts and during interviews.

The couple first met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road which starred Keough as Capable and Smith-Petersen as a stuntman. During a 2016 interview with USA Today, the actress shared that she didn’t meet her beau until they started filming reshoots because the cast had shrunk and she was finally able to say “hello.”

“Two weeks into dating him, we were at a gas station and I was like, ‘I could see myself having kids with this person.’ It was kind of like I knew I was meeting my husband. It was very cool,” she added.

The relationship moved quickly, and by 2014, they were engaged. Smith-Petersen announced the news on social media by simply writing “so this happened” alongside a picture of his bride-to-be nonchalantly donning a diamond ring.

The couple held two weddings the following year. The first took place in Nepal, where they were building a schoolhouse. Riley Keough explained in a 2022 Australia Vogue essay that a few of the local families asked to throw them an intimate Hindu wedding, and they accepted. The Stateside wedding took place in Napa Valley, California, on Feb. 4, 2015.

“My husband is such a good person,” she noted in the essay. “He’s calm and loyal and strong and sensitive. He’s my best friend.”