Rio Hackford, ‘Swingers’ and ‘American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson’ Actor, Dead at 51

Rio Hackford, who you might recognize from “Swingers” and “American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson,” is dead at 51 years old.

Rio Hackford’s brother, Alex Hackford, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died on Thursday, April 14, in Sunset Beach California. Alex claims he died from a long illness, though he did not disclose what illness it was.

Rio was the son of Taylor Hackford, a renowned filmmaker known for creating “Ray,” “The Comedian, “and “An Officer and a Gentleman.” Rio Hackford’s mother, Georgie Lowres, was married to Taylor Hackford until 1972. Taylor then married Oscar-winning producer Lynne Littman from 1977 to 1987. Taylor didn’t marry again until 1997, wedding British film star Helen Mirren, who he’s still with today.

Before his death, Rio Hackford starred in several hit films from 1990 onward. He got his start in “Pretty Woman” as a street junkie, going on to appear in “Blood In, Blood Out,” “Exit to Eden,” “Double Dragon,” “Safe,” and “Strange Days.” Hackford’s breakout role came with “Swingers” in 1996.

Hackford’s “Swingers” character, Skully, ran into Sue (Patrick Van Horn) in a parking lot and had a gun pulled on him. Skully’s gang soon made up with Sue and spent time playing video games with him. From there, Hackford landed more roles in the 2000s.

He appeared in “Raising Helen” in 2004, playing a brunch maitre d. Hackford then starred in “Sherrybaby” in 2006, as well as “Stay Alive” and “Déjà Vu.” You might also recognize him from “Fred Claus,” “Parker,” “Love Ranch,” and “Trumbo.” In 2010, Hackford had a major role as Grayden Nash in “Jonah Hex.”

On the television side of things, Rio Hackman starred in several key series in the 2010s. He appeared in 10 episodes of “Treme,” as well as a “True Detective” episode. He made other one-episode appearances in “Togetherness,” “Underground,” and “When Nature Calls.”

In 2016, Rio Hackford scored a three-episode run in “American Crime Story” as Pat McKenna. McKenna was an investigator for attorney Robert Shapiro.

Hackford also starred in the “Star Wars” series, “The Mandalorian,” as the motion capture artist for the assassin droid IG-11. Most recently, he appeared in an episode of the Hulu miniseries “Pam & Tommy.”

Rio Hackford and His Career Outside of Acting

While Rio Hackford initially entered the entertainment industry as an actor, he made a name for himself in other ways. Hackford grew up around dive bars and nightclubs, so he opened several in New Orleans, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Hackford’s face was well-known in New Orleans, co-owning dive bars such as Pal’s Lounge, Matador, and One Eyed Jacks. That last bar, unfortunately, closed in March 2020 during the pandemic. But in its heyday, One Eyed Jacks hosted secret gigs for local and touring bands like Green Day.

Hackford’s other establishments include The Homestead in San Francisco and El Dorado in downtown Los Angeles. He also co-owned Monty, a pool hall in L.A.

Rio Hackford is survived by his wife, Elisabeth, and sons Waylon and Buck. He’s also survived by his father, Taylor Hackford, stepmother Helen Mirren, and brother Alex Hackford.