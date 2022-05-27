Rita Moreno Reacts To Joining ‘Fast X’ Cast Alongside Vin Diesel: ‘Gonna Be Such Fun’

The Fast & Furious franchise has been around since 2001 but remains as popular as ever to this day. Over the last 20 years, the Fast crew has produced nine smash hit films and is now working on the 10th installment. Entitled Fast X, the 10th Fast & Furious film will hit theaters in Spring 2023, and Vin Diesel is working hard to put together the best cast yet.

Along with Fast & Furious mainstays Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Sung Kang, the Fast X cast also includes some impressive newcomers including Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

Now, Vin Diesel is no stranger to granting the Fast & Furious wishes of his fellow actors. Helen Mirren, for example, got a recurring Fast role simply because she adored the franchise. When it came to putting together the Fast X cast, however, Vin Diesel sought to grant a few wishes of his own.

It started with Brie Larson, who Vin Diesel described as “timeless,” “amazing,” and a “profound soul,” who will bring a new spark to the Fast franchise. His most recent Fast X acquisition is yet another legendary actress – Rita Moreno, who will play the grandmother of Dominic, Jakob, and Mia.

Vin Diesel Says He’s ‘Blessed’ to Have Rita Moreno in the ‘Fast X’ Cast

Vin Diesel shared his excitement for the newest Fast X cast member on Instagram. In the video, Diesel sits between Moreno and his long-time co-star Michelle Rodriguez, all three actors beaming at the camera. “It’s been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno,” Diesel explained. “And the fact that she’s here, playing my grandmother, makes my soul smile. I am so blessed.”

Though she didn’t seek out a role in Fast & Furious, Rita Moreno couldn’t be happier for the opportunity. “You know what…I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me,” she said. “Isn’t that nice? And I’m here—and the answer is yes, I’ll do it,” added Moreno. “And yes, not only do it. I’m tickled. I’m so thrilled. This is going to be such fun!”

Upon hearing the actress’ enthusiasm toward his upcoming film, Vin Diesel thanked her with a smile before exclaiming “I love you!”

Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez aren’t the only members of the Fast X cast to express excitement for the addition of Rita Moreno. Tyrese Gibson, the actor behind Roman in the Fast franchise, wrote, “Rita is grace upon grace!!!!” in the comments of the post.

Last month, Vin Diesel and director Justin Lin promised Fast X to be “the best one” of all the Fast & Furious films. And with the cast they’ve built, it would be no surprise for that prediction to come true.