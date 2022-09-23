‘Riverdale’ Star Ryan Grantham Gets Life in Prison for Killing His Mother

Actor Ryan Grantham was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing his mother. Grantham is best known for his role in Diary of a Wimpy Kid and his appearance on tv‘s Riverdale. He pled guilty to second-degree murder after killing his mother, Barbara Waite in 2020, reports People.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old was sentenced to life in prison by the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver. The CBC reports that he will not be eligible for parole for 14 years. According to the outlet, Justice Kathleen Ker said gripping statements from Grantham’s sister and the victim’s loved ones showed the “life-shattering” impact of the tragedy. She added that while the actor did show remorse for his actions, it wasn’t enough to outweigh what he had done.

Ker told the CBC that Grantham had been battling mental illness for weeks before pulling the trigger and was viewing violent videos on the dark web prior to his arrest. He is receiving psychiatric therapy while imprisoned, and it appears that he is getting better, according to Ker.

Chris Johnson, the child actor’s lawyer said that Grantham is not shocked at the sentencing, according to CTV. “I think he anticipated what the judge gave him as a sentence,” Johnson explained. “I think he’s pretty apprehensive about the whole thing. He’s a fairly tiny person, and to go to the prison system, I’m sure it’s a daunting and scary thought for him.” Ker also said that Grantham’s size would not be able to withstand a maximum security prison.

Ryan Grantham reportedly planned to assassinate Justin Trudeau

Grantham planned to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the March 31, 2020, murder, according to police. He loaded his automobile with three rifles, ammunition, 12 Molotov cocktails, camping gear, and a map showing how to get to Rideau Cottage, where Trudeau resided with his family.

Grantham never reached the Prime Minister’s home, and instead went to Vancouver Police Department headquarters to surrender himself. A psychiatric evaluation revealed that Grantham had been going through an “intense period of clinical depression” before the crime.

As CBC reports, the additional findings showed that Grantham was struggling with violent urges and had suicidal thoughts. The same reports noted that he decided to kill his mother so she wouldn’t have to see the violence he planned to commit.

Complex reported that Grantham’s sister Lisa Grantham found their mother on April 1. Lisa shared a victim impact statement with the court. She said her mother – who was battling cancer at the time – was her “best friend.”

“She was vulnerable and Ryan gave her no chance to defend herself. It pains me to know he was a danger to her life,” she said, per Complex. Both she and her mother’s sister indicated to the court that they “fear his release from prison.”