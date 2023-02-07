Rob Lowe Posts Epic Snapshot After Being NASCAR Grand Marshal: PHOTO

9-1-1: Lone Star’s Rob Lowe was the Grand Marshal NASCAR‘s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday, and he has the picture to prove it. The veteran actor took to his Instagram to show off a fun image from the proceedings.

In the picture, the Wayne’s World star is clad in a leather jacket, NASCAR ball cap, and mirror shades. He grins a bit as he stands in front of the raceway from the stands. “I’ve had the good fortune to say a lot of great lines in my career,” Lowe wrote. “None better than: “Drivers, start your engines!“

Of course, fans loved the candid shot of the St. Elmo’s Fire star. Dozens of comments under the post commended Lowe on a job well done. “Saw you last night! You said that line with feeling!” one fan wrote. Another fan agreed that the veteran actor gave the line with mucho gusto. “It came out so naturally, you may have missed your calling,” they replied.

One fan couldn’t resist using Lowe’s Parks and Recreation catchphrase in regard to the big line reading. “But was it LITERALLY the best line?” they joked.

Rob Lowe was just one of many high-profile celebrities at the NASCAR event

Already featuring Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams as Honorary Starter, performances by Cypress Hill and Wiz Khalifa, and the stars and cars of the NASCAR Cup Series, Lowe’s addition to this star-studded lineup further elevated a stacked event incredible event. His illustrious career in the film and television industry spans four decades, cementing his place as one of the most well-known faces on screen.

Lowe is the star of Dog Gone, currently sitting at number one on Netflix. This movie follows a remarkable true story where a man and his furry companion become separated while trekking through the Appalachian Trail- forcing him and his father to frantically hunt for their beloved pup before it’s too late.

Rob Lowe is the host of Literally! With Rob Lowe, a well-known and top-rated podcast that explores witty yet meaningful conversations with prominent figures in business, sports, and entertainment such as Oprah Winfrey, Chris Pratt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Aniston, Magic Johnson, and many more esteemed public persons. It’s currently in its 4th season.

To date, Rob Lowe has been nominated for two Emmy awards, six Golden Globes, and four Screen Actors Guild accolades – of which he won two. He is renowned for his roles in the ’80s classics St. Elmo’s Fire, About Last Night, and The Outsiders. Additionally, television fans worldwide recognize him from his appearances on hit shows such as The West Wing and Parks & Recreation.