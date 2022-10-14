Robbie Coltrane, ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘James Bond’ Star, Dead at 72

British actor Robbie Coltrane, who starred in such films as Harry Potter and James Bond has passed away, according to his agent, Belinda Wright. He was 72.

BBC reports that the award-winning star died in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. He had been battling an unnamed illness for two years. And his health had led him to retire from his on-screen career.

Robbie Coltrane played Hogwart’s gatekeeper and Harry’s ally, Rubeus Hagrid, in all eight of the Harry Potter movies. The actor also starred as Dr. Edward ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in Cracker earlier in his career. And he played Valentin Zukovsky in the James Bond installments GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.

“Robbie will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid… a role which brought joy to children and adults alike, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years,” Wright said in a statement.

“For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client,” she continued. “As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

‘Harry Potter’ Writer J.K. Rowling Remembers Robbie Coltrane

Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling was among the first people to send tributes to the late star. On Twitter, she remembered Robbie Coltrane as an “incredible talent” and a “complete one-off.”

I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 14, 2022

Alongside a candid picture captured while Rowling and Coltrane dined at a black-tie event, she wrote that she’ll ” never know anyone remotely like Robbie again.”

“I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children,” she added.

Coltrane was born as Anthony Robert McMillan in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, in 1950. He was the son of a teacher, Jean Ross, and a pianist, Ian Baxter McMillan.

He began acting in 1979 when he landed a role in a television series named Play for Today. And he went on to become an OBE (Officers of the Order of the British Empire) in the New Year’s honors for his service to drama. And in 2011, he earned the Bafta Scotland Award for outstanding contribution to film in 2011.

Robbie Coltrane is survived by his wife, Rhona Gemmell, their children, Spencer and Alice, and his sister Annie Rae. Belinda Wright noted that his family would like to send their appreciation to the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

This is a developing story.