Robert Morse, ‘Mad Men’ Star, Dead at 90

Robert Morse, the beloved actor behind Mad Men‘s Bertram Cooper, has died at the age of 90, as confirmed by his son, Charlie, on Wednesday. The actor’s cause of death has not yet been released.

Born on May 18, 1931, Robert Morse broke into Hollywood via Broadway. He took the stage for the first time in 1955 in the original production of The Matchmaker. Six years later, he became a world-renowned Broadway star with his part in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Morse earned the lead role of J. Pierrepont Finch, who climbs his way from window washer to chairman of the board of the World Wide Wicket Company in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

From there, Morse continued to hone his acting skills on the stage while also taking parts in both film and TV shows. Over his more than 70-year career, Morse amassed 75 acting credits and helped bring to life more than a dozen Broadway plays. In that time, he became a highly decorated actor, capturing two Tony Awards, an Emmy, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90. A huge talent and a beautiful spirit. Sending love to his son Charlie & daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years – filming People v OJ & hosting so many screenings (How To Succeed, Loved One, That’s Life) pic.twitter.com/H1vCD3jjul — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) April 21, 2022

Actor Robert Morse Once Brought His Broadway Skills to ‘Mad Men’

In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Robert Morse revealed that Mad Men creator, Matthew Weiner, admired his history on Broadway. As such, a musical number was always in the cards for Bertram Cooper. And in the final season, that plan finally came to fruition.

To give Bert Cooper the spectacular send-off he deserved, Matthew Weiner convinced Robert Morse to sing and dance a rendition of “The Best Things in Life Are Free,” a show tune written for the 1927 musical Good News.

“It wasn’t just, ‘Go and sing a song and au revoir, Bobby,'” Morse recalled. “It was Bert telling Don [Jon Hamm’s character]: What are you doing? All this s–t that you’re doing, cut it out. The best things in life are free. We just landed on the moon. Calm down. Enjoy things while you have them.”

“I saw how the scene fit into the whole picture and thought: ‘Wow. This gives things a lot of perspective here. Let’s do it,'” Morse continued. “We rehearsed for a few days and then just filmed it over the course of a day or so. No one else knew we were doing it.”