Robert Redford Trending on Twitter Over Iconic ‘Jeremiah Johnson’ Meme

Some people on the Internet are catching their collective breath after finding out that Robert Redford is the person in an iconic meme. Back in the 1970s, Redford starred in the movie Jeremiah Johnson. He appears as a bearded man, which is really different than the clean-cut actor most people have seen in movies like All The President’s Men and The Sting. Here are some reactions from those on Twitter that are finding their movie star knowledge piqued.

Fans, Others Are Expressing Their Shock About Robert Redford Meme

I was today years old when I learned this. 🤷‍♂️ Please tell me I’m not the only one who didn’t know this before today. pic.twitter.com/9X605mKhQs — TG (@TG22110) May 5, 2022

Shoutout to the ones who knew that was Robert Redford as Jeremiah Johnson pic.twitter.com/FOthYxbRzo — DKT (@darleneturner53) May 5, 2022

Another person tweets, “People discovering Robert Redford played Jeremiah Johnson for the first time… so precious. One of the most iconic roles he’s ever played. Doubtful, he’d do it again… playing a rugged individualist not dependent on govt services…” According to IMDb, here is the movie’s synopsis. “A mountain man who wishes to live the life of a hermit becomes the unwilling object of a long vendetta by the Crow tribe and proves to be a match for their warriors in single combat on the early frontier.”

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at more reactions to this breaking internet meme news. This person tweets out, “If any ONE thing on Twitter let’s me know just how old I am it would be this… How does one NOT know Robert Redford IS Jeremiah Johnson (?)”. Another fan belabors his age a bit. “Man, I’m old. Today, on twitter, I found people who had NEVER heard of George Carlin before, and others who had no idea Robert Redford played Jeremiah Johnson. (He grew a beard.)” This one has trouble believing no one knows this was Redford. “I can’t believe there’s people that didn’t know that this was Robert Redford in Jeremiah Johnson, one of the greatest western movies of all time.”

Redford Looks Back On Times He Was Able To Do Smaller Films

Additionally, Jeremiah Johnson was released in 1972, which was among the four years between Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and The Sting. Redford reflects on this period of time in a 2013 interview with Esquire. “I started to get uncomfortable,” he said.

“I felt I wasn’t free to do other things. So I’d go to Warner Brothers and say, ‘I’d like to make a film about the election process — about how we elect somebody based on cosmetics rather than substance — and call it The Candidate.‘ They’d say, ‘If you do this larger film, we’ll let you make it.’ That allowed me to make small films within the studio system.”

Finally, Redford has been one of the movie industry’s most sought-after actors for years. It appears his time as an Internet meme will just go on and on for a long, long time.