Robin Roberts Tears Up Speaking About Naomi Judd’s Passing on ‘Good Morning America’

Following the news that Naomi Judd passed away over the weekend, “Good Morning America ” co-anchor Robin Roberts teared up while speaking about the tragic situation on Monday (May 2nd).

During a segment on “Good Morning America, ” Robin Roberts spoke about how Naomi Judd was there for her in 2012 when her mother, Lucimarian Roberts, died. “Mental illness is an illness. She was also so kind. When my mama passed away in 2012, she reached out. So did Wy- Wynonna, that’s what they call her. She reached out. And it’s just so thoughtful.”

Robin Roberts also revealed that she’s heard others in the “Good Morning America” crew who worked with Naomi Judd say that she was thoughtful to them as well. “She touched a lot of lives,” one of the other “Good Morning America” co-anchors stated. Roberts then replied, ‘She certainly did.”

Following the Monday episode, Robin Roberts took to her Instagram with a video of the segment. She wrote in the caption, “It was heart-wrenching hearing the news about Naomi Judd. Will forever be grateful for the time I spend with her at her [Tennessee] home. And I’ll never forget what she said about telling the truth about depression and anxiety.

As previously reported, Ashley Judd announced on Saturday (April 30th) that her mother, Naomi Judd, passed away at the age of 76. Although no details were revealed at the time, it was reported on Monday (May 2nd) that the country music legend died by suicide after battling mental health struggles for years.

Naomi Judd Opened Up About Her Mental Health Struggles With Robin Roberts in 2016

People reports that while promoting her book, “River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope,” Naomi Judd opened up about her other mental health struggles while visiting Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America.”

At the time, Naomi Judd told Robin Roberts, “What I’ve been through is extreme. My final diagnosis was severe depression. Treatment-resistant because they tried me on every single thing they had in their arsenal. It really felt like, if I live through this I want someone to be able to see that they can survive.”

Naomi Judd then revealed that she put on a front when it came to not sharing her own personal struggles. “[Fans] see me in rhinestones, you know, with glitter in my hair. That really is who I am. But then I would come home and not leave the house for three weeks. And not get out of my pajamas. And not practice normal hygiene. It was really bad.”

Naomi Judd’s daughters, Ashley and Wynonna, issued a statement about their mother’s passing. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory. ”