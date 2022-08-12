Robin Williams’ Children Post Touching Tributes to Their Late Dad on Anniversary of His Death

Actor-comedian Robin Williams is a legend of our time. He sadly passed away on August 11, 2014. Yesterday, on the anniversary of his death, his children posted tributes of their father.

Williams was an icon in film and comedy. From well-known titles such as “Good Will Hunting,” “Dead Poets Society,” and “Mrs. Doubtfire” to less-talked about titles like “Insomnia” and “One Hour Photo,” the actor showed his range of talents whenever and wherever he could. Even children loved him, as he voiced many characters such as Genie in “Aladdin.”

He died by suicide in 2014, and the world lost a beloved icon. Williams’ son and daughter, Zak and Zelda, both took to social media to remember him on the anniversary of his death.

Zak posted a photo of his father on Twitter with the caption: “Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your passing, I’m remembering how incredibly kind and joyful you were. I deeply miss you you wonderful, hairy man and will be celebrating your life today. Love you so so much!”

Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your passing, I'm remembering how incredibly kind and joyful you were. I deeply miss you you wonderful, hairy man and will be celebrating your life today. Love you so so much! pic.twitter.com/UBa51xeN2g — Zak Williams (@zakwilliams) August 11, 2022

Zelda also took to Twitter. She raised suicide awareness, and provided suicide prevention resources. She wrote: ““And once the storm is over, you won’t remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won’t even be sure, whether the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in.” – Haruki Murakami.”

She then included a thread of the resources.

Family, Friends, and Fans Remember Robin Williams on Anniversary of His Death

Fans of Williams responded with their well wishes and support for the family. One fan replied to Zelda’s tweet, writing: “Your father was a great man. My own old man was very fortunate to have met him back in 2001. So very sorry for your loss.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “It’s not gonna mean much, you don’t know me from Adam. I just want you to know your father and his work have saved my life countless times. I’m manic depressive bipolar with PTSD and Anxiety. I just…needed to let SOMEONE know how much he meant. Thank YOU for being kind as well.”

The official Twitter account for Letterboxd shared a screencap from “Dead Poets Society,” writing: “Remembering Robin Williams today on the eighth anniversary of his passing.”

The scene featured Williams’ character, John Keating, saying: “But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for.”

Many shared a quote from the actor that is often attributed to the actor that says: “I think the saddest people always try their hardest to make people happy because they know what it’s like to feel absolutely worthless and they don’t anyone else to feel like that.”