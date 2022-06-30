Robin Williams’ Daughter Set to Make Directorial Debut with Oscar-Winning Connection

Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda Williams is directing her first film! The daughter of the late comedian and actor recently took to Twitter to share the exciting news.

As per Deadline, Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton are set to star in Lisa Frankenstein. Lisa Frankenstein will be a modern, romantic adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic tale.

In a play on words with ‘zombie,’ and ‘rom-com,’ Zelda Williams tweeted “Zomb-com incoming! I repeat, Zomb-com incoming!”

Zelda Williams, 32, has previously directed a short film called Shrimp. Shrimp follows the lives of dominatrices in Los Angeles.

However, Williams, Sprouse, and Newton won’t be alone on the project. They are bringing in some Oscar-level talent to assist them. Diablo Cody, acclaimed screenwriter and director, is set to write the script for Lisa Frankenstein. Cody won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for her screenwriting debut, Juno (2007).

Zelda Williams explained on Twitter that the film wasn’t her first choice for her directorial debut. She said that it was “discouraging” to have her first three films fall through “because movies often do.” However, she also added, “But the fact this one survived and THRIVED to be my first? A f*****g gift.”

Williams told fans that the film is “a stylized 80s” film and noted that “stylistically, the actors are NOT teens but are playing teens (and an undead guy) because that was how many of [her] fave 80s movies were.”

Previously, she has shared how writing and acting helped her cope with her father’s unexpected suicide.

Zelda Williams’ Relationship with Her Father Robin Williams

By all accounts, daughter Zelda Williams was incredibly close with her father, Robin. On the seventh anniversary of Robin Williams’ death, Zelda posted a heartfelt tweet.

“Sending love out there today to all the folks navigating loss,” the actress and director said. “New, old, the connective tissue of that deeply human pain can be hard to bear, but I find it easier sometimes knowing how many others have felt the same sting. We’re not alone.”

Robin Williams also had a son, Zak. Zak, Zelda’s brother, also posted a heartfelt tribute to his father last year.

“Dad, seven years ago today you passed on,” Zak wrote. “The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever.”

It’s clear that both Zak and Zelda Williams had an infinite love for their father.

While some would say that Zelda Williams has big shoes to fill as an actress and director, she isn’t worried. “I didn’t go into acting with any ideas of where I’d wind up,” said Williams. “Maybe this is pessimistic, but I knew I was never going to be my father, so I went into it because I love it.”

Zelda is now doing what she loves and following in her father’s footsteps.