Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ and ‘One Life to Live’ Actress, Dead at 49

Following the August deaths of actresses Anne Heche and Olivia Newton-John, TV audiences are bidding goodbye to yet another Hollywood celebrity. Robyn Griggs, known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has passed away at just 49 years old.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, news of Robyn Griggs’ death came via a statement on her Facebook page. Before her Saturday death, the outlet reports the actress had been battling cervical cancer. Up to her death, she’d been very open about her health struggles. Before her death, Griggs shared in July that medical professionals had discovered four new tumors.

Robyn Griggs made her onscreen debut in the role of Stephanie Hobart in April 1991, appearing in the television series One Life to Live. Altogether, the actress was featured in six episodes. A few years later, in 1993, Robyn Griggs would go on to feature as Maggie Cory in Another World, a role she would occupy for two years.

Robyn Griggs boasts humble roots, born in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania. Before landing roles in the aforementioned soap operas, she actually appeared on the children’s network Nickelodeon, featuring in the series, Rated K, which ran from 1986 to 1988. The role marked a perfect start for the budding actress as the series saw young individuals sharing reviews of various films.

Aside from the 1990s soaps and her stint on Nickelodeon, Robyn Griggs was also previously featured in various films. These include Severe Injuries (2003), Dead Clowns (2004), The Absence of Light (2006), and Hellweek (2010).

Robyn Griggs Spoke Out About Her Soap Opera Roles

Given the terminal state of Robyn Griggs’ cancer diagnosis, the actress certainly took time to reflect before her August passing. And, during a 2021 interview, the actress specifically spoke out about what her most famous roles taught her.

“I think acting on the soaps taught me so much discipline,” Griggs previously stated. “I feel it helped me realize that I can give any role a go, as long as I took the time to understand that particular character.”

In addition to reflecting on her most famous onscreen roles, the actress also spoke out about her diagnosis and mental health while battling both cervical cancer and the mental and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love to laugh,” Robyn Griggs explained, “that’s my way of coping, and so I made sure to find something funny to think about.”

Griggs’ statement came specifically regarding her cancer battle amid the pandemic. In speaking about mental health, she continued, “Depression is a terrible thing, and I definitely have moments of that, but I remember…I’m still here.”

Per the outlet, Griggs first received her cervical cancer diagnosis in 2020. More specifically, doctors diagnosed her with stage 4 endocervical adeno cancer, and had entered hospice care just days before her death.