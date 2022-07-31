‘Rocky’ Star Sylvester Stallone Absolutely Rips New ‘Drago’ Spinoff

Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone took to his official Instagram to voice his outrage over an upcoming Rocky spinoff. It was reported this week that the Rocky Cinematic Universe is growing once again. It’s been more than 45 years since Sylvester Stallone first starred in Rocky. The legendary underdog sports drama has inspired numerous sequels as well as Creed, the spin-off.

Now, MGM is continuing the Rocky saga with yet another spinoff, Drago. Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) was slain in the ring by Soviet Olympic boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) in Rocky IV. Sylvester Stallone wrote and directed that installment of the franchise. The Dragos made their return in Creed II back in 2018 when Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) faced off against Ivan’s son, Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu).

Some fans appear enthusiastic about the forthcoming film. One individual, however, isn’t too pleased about it. Today, actor Sylvester Stallone slammed producer Irwin Winkler for “exploiting” the franchise he began in 1976.

Sylvester Stallone shared a screen grab of an article heralding the arrival of the Rocky spin-off. “Just found this out… Irwin Winkler and his insatiable incredibly untalented family exploiting & beating another wonderful character into the ground! Seriously how are these weasels looking in the mirror with any pride? Truly pathetic # no shame #sad day #Parasite,” Stallone wrote.

The Rocky spinoff is in the preproduction stage

Last year, Lundgren teased about the Drago project. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, said that a spinoff was on the way. “By the way, I think there’s some talk about doing a whole spinoff on Drago with MGM. So you may get more of that,” Lundgren said. According to The Wrap, MGM has hired screenwriter Robert Lawton to write the Drago spinoff. Lawton reportedly landed the gig after impressing MGM with his speculative screenplay Becoming Rocky. The Drago spin-off film has yet to be scheduled for release.

Following the events of Creed II, the movie will presumably continue Ivan and Viktor’s stories. They both returned to Russia at the end of the film, but with a new attitude toward their family partnership. It’s been confirmed that Florian Munteanu will reprise his role as Viktor Drago in Creed III. This would imply that the Drago spinoff film will follow on from the third Creed film.

After it bought MGM, Amazon announced the launch of the spinoff film. The project is the first indication of how the franchise will grow following its acquisition. Based on their modest budgets, both of the Creed movies to this point have been box-office successes. Creed 3 will likely be another crowd-pleaser in late 2022. It looks like Amazon and MGM are using the famous IP in innovative ways, allowing for the Drago spinoff.