‘Rocky’ Star Sylvester Stallone Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Butkus, His Beloved Dog Who Appeared in the Movies

Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to Butkus, his beloved dog who appeared in the Rocky movies.

“I TRULY feel for people that have lost their great beloved Pets… !” the iconic actor wrote in his caption. “Tragically, It is a loss that never fully fades… So Everyday you must cherish their REAL love while it is here , Because once it’s gone it’s never quite the same .. Keep Punching Pet lovers.”

Stallone shared multiple pictures of his beautiful pup, all of which harken back to the days of Rocky.

The Tulsa King star loves sharing motivational quotes in his Instagram captions. In a recent “Flashback Friday” Instagram post of a young Stallone in the weight room, he motivated his audience with an inspiring caption.

In the post, he talks about not rushing the process to success and that everything takes time, lessons applicable to weight training and life.

Sylvester Stallone’s Humble Beginnings

Before Sylvester Stallone became a breakout star after writing and starring in Rocky, he was a struggling actor trying to make ends meet.

At the University of Miami, Stallone got his acting start. He appeared in the drama That Nice Boy. After graduation, he had trouble finding work. At one point, Stallone recalled sleeping at the Port Authority Bus Terminal for three weeks. However, slowly his luck turned. After moving to New York City, he found a girlfriend and moved into her apartment. She worked as a waitress and helped support Stallone. She was also an aspiring actress.

Around this time, Stallone took several odd jobs: a cleaner at a zoo, an usher at a movie theatre. He also progressed his writing skills by visiting a local library frequently. He failed to get a job as an extra in The Godfather, yet took a role as an extra in another movie. Stallone refers to this moment as his rock bottom.

However, he persisted. His luck began turning once more. He had a few minor roles in MASH, Pigeons, Bananas, Klute, and The Prisoner of Second Avenue. In 1974, he had his second starring role in The Lords of Flatbush alongside Henry Winkler.

However, his big break came in 1975. After watching a fight between Muhammad Ali vs. Chuck Wepner, Balboa rushed home and furiously wrote the first draft of Rocky. Sylvester Stallone tried to sell the script to multiple studios. However, he had one caveat: he was to play the titular role. While initially, most studios wanted someone like Burt Reynolds to play Rocky, eventually two men named Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff agreed to let Stallone star.

And the rest, as they say, is history. The film went on to win the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Directing, and Best Film Editing. Stallone went on the become one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars.