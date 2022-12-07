Rod Stewart’s 11-Year-Old Son Rushed to the Hospital

Rod Stewarts’ 11-year-old son, Aiden, was rushed to the hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack on the field during a football game.

During an interview with FourFourTwo, he explained that the child had actually had a panic attack. But the situation gave Stewart a terrifying view of Aiden turning blue before falling to the ground.

“We thought my boy had a heart attack,” he told the magazine. “He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary. But it turned out to be a panic attack.”

Stewart, who helps coach the team, called EMS during the incident, and Aiden ended up going to the hospital by ambulance.

“The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad,” Stewart continued.

Aiden is the singer’s youngest child out of eight children.

Rod Stewart shared that another player suffered a terrifying scare the same day when he fell backward and hit his head. EMS also rushed him to the ER.

“He’s still not back [to playing],” the 77-year-old singer said. “In all of my days watching football, that’s the only time two ambulances had been called.”

The horrifying experience came just as the Maggie May singer lost two of his brother in two months.

Rod Stewart Lost Two Brother in Only Two Months

On Wed., Nov 30, Rod Stewart announced on Instagram that his brother Bob has passed away.

“It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” he wrote. “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob ‘irreplaceable buddies.'”

He did not share the cause of death of either brother. Rod Stewart is the youngest of five siblings. He has two remaining sisters, Peggy and Mary.

Stewart’s older brother, Don, passed On Sept. 9 at 94 years old. His death came the same week as Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

“It has been a devastating 48 hours,” he said in another Instagram caption.

“The Queen has been an unwavering presence throughout my life and a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls. What a privilege it was to perform for her. My deepest sympathies to the Royal Family. God save the King.”

This is a developing story.