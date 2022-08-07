Roger E. Mosley and Tom Selleck Starred in This Movie Together Years Before ‘Magnum P.I.’

When it came to the hit show Magnum P.I., Tom Selleck might have been the main draw for fans, but that doesn’t mean fans didn’t love Theodore “T.C.” Calvin, portrayed by Roger E. Mosley. Playing a helicopter pilot, Mosley used his stardom on the show to become a noticeable star in the television industry. Sadly, on Sunday, his daughter Ch-a Mosley announced the actor passed away. 83 years old at the time, Mosley’s daughter wrote on Facebook, “Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your “TC” from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am. He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully.”

Beyond the screen, Roger Mosley left a lasting impression on his family as Ch-a noted the family “could never mourn such an amazing man,” Ch-a added he “would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. “I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”

Roger Mosley In Terminal Island

Although Tom Selleck and Roger Mosley shared the screen during Magnum P.I., according to Turner Classic Movies, Mosley received a leading role in the 1973 movie Terminal Island. The film followed a group of California murderers released on an island. Acting alongside Mosley was none other than the man behind the mustache, Tom Selleck.

As for his time on Magnum P.I., Roger Mosley earned a recurring role in the series, appearing in 158 episodes. For those wondering, the entire series had 162 episodes in total. In 2018, a reboot of the show aired and continues today. Playing a different version of the character T.C. Calvin, actor Stephen Hill, took a moment to share a tribute to the late actor who helped shape his role. “Rest In Power to the King, Father, Husband, Friend, Trailblazer, Black Power-Man, Coach, Gentleman, Powerhouse Talent, and Mentor Roger E. Mosley. We have all been honored by the example of your life.”

A Sudden Accident

Roger Mosley’s health took a sudden turn after a car accident. On Saturday, Ch-a revealed, “Last week my dad, Roger E. Mosley was involved in a major car accident that has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down. He is in a critical condition but fighting hard. Every effort is being made to care for him during this time. And he is constantly accompanied by family and friends.”

She asked for nothing but love for her father. “This is a VERY hard time for us as we all know Roger to be a lion, the king of everywhere he brought himself. He is a legend, a trailblazer, a roll model, a friend to his communities. He is my “Mr. Man.” Please send him your love.”