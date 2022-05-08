Ron Howard Announces Family Is Unable to Gather on Mother’s Day Due to ‘COVID Hiccup’

A lot of families will gather together on Mother’s Day and celebrate the time but Ron Howard and his crew will not be doing so. Howard takes to social media on Sunday morning and says a “COVID hiccup” is happening. In this video clip he shares, Howard does say that everything will be OK.

“Hi, Happy Mother’s Day to all,” Howard begins. “Unfortunately, our group of moms and dads and kids can’t collect due to a COVID hiccup. And, um, I think some intelligent caution. But it’s all going to be fine. Nothing serious going on, thankfully. But to all of you, you know, have fun, stay safe. We have such a great bunch of moms in our family. What a blessing. Starting off with Cheryl, but you know Bryce, Jocelyn, Ashley, Kat, you know, we love you. You’re the best and thank you. OK all, have a good one.”

Officiating His Daughter’s Wedding Was A Big Deal For Ron Howard

Speaking of his daughter Paige, Howard recently officiated his daughter’s wedding. What was that experience like for the father-actor-director? “Our Paigey looked like the flower goddess she truly is in one of the most beautiful gowns I have ever seen.”

One time, Ron Howard said that he felt disrespected by studio execs during his days on Happy Days. He would recall that the “studio heads” and “network heads” started “really treating me with a lot of disrespect from a business standpoint, just in terms of interaction.” There have been stories over the years about friction between him and Henry Winkler, who played The Fonz on the show. Both are dear friends these days.

Actor Recalls First Time He Met John Wayne For ‘The Shootist’

Howard addressed that part of his life and career, too. “The press kept saying, ‘What’s it like? Do you feel that you’ve become a second-class citizen on your own show?’ and these kinds of things,” he said. “Which I didn’t feel within the workspace. And I certainly didn’t feel it within our friendship, which endures to this day.”

He also had quite a time appearing in The Shootist with John Wayne. Howard recalls his first meeting with The Duke himself. “That was kind of strange,” Howard said. “I went into The Shootist expecting not to have a great time. Wayne was notorious for not getting along with young actors. I went to meet him with (director) Don Siegal.

“Somebody had given Wayne that week’s copy of TV Guide,” he said. “My picture was on the cover. He looked at it, looked at me, and said, ‘Ah, here’s the big shot.’ I thought, ‘Uh-oh, I’m in trouble.’ But he couldn’t have been nicer.”