Ron Howard’s Daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, Says She Made ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt in the ‘Jurassic World’ Series

Once helmed by famed director Steven Spielberg, the Jurassic Park franchise received a revival thanks to Jurassic World releasing in 2015. Starring both Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, the film gained praise for expanding on the original idea. It didn’t hurt that there were more than a few easter eggs hinting at the original movie. But while both Pratt and Howard acted in the movie, helping it gross almost $2 billion, apparently their compensation was drastically different. Although they starred in all three films of the Jurassic World trilogy, Howard revealed she received $2 million less than her co-star Chris Pratt who made $10 million.

Speaking with Insider about the release of Jurassic World Dominion, Bryce Dallas Howard explained how the pay gap between the two stars increased. “The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less. When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic,’ it was 2014, and it was a different world.” She added, “I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

Bryce Dallas Howard Thanks Chris Pratt For Support

Sadly, with the contracts signed, the time for negotiations passed, but when discussing the gap with Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard admitted that the star pushed for equal payment on future ventures like video games and theme park rides. “What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce.'”

With the support from Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard remained steadfast when it came to payment on other projects revolving around her likeness in the Jurassic World universe. The star shared her love and thanks for Pratt and his support for equal pay. “I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

The wide pay gap didn’t only happen to Bryce Dallas Howard as television star Taraji P. Henson talked about having to prove her worth time and time again. “I think the industry knew I was talented. But it’s about money. Are you bankable? I had to continuously prove that. I’ve been trying to prove and improve. I was asking for half a million. I didn’t get paid that until I did my first Tyler Perry film. He was the first person who paid me $500,000.”