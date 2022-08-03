Ron Howard Mourns Death of Iconic Dodgers Announcer Vin Scully: ‘Gave Me My Love of Baseball’

The baseball world was rocked yesterday by the news that the iconic announcer for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Vin Scully, passed away. He was 94 years old. Scully acted as the voice of the Dodgers for more than 60 years before retiring in 2016. The announcer passed away peacefully in his home, but the cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Tributes have poured in from all over to remember the iconic voice and the baseball memories he helped enshrine. Famed actor and director Ron Howard is a well-known Dodgers fan. So he took to Twitter to offer his own remembrance for the fallen baseball hero.

A wonderful tribute to the great Dodgers announcer Vin Scully. His broadcasts gave me my love of baseball and also an insight into the human experience through the human interest stories he told about the game and the players on the field. RIP Vin Scully https://t.co/0vWwCa7Jtm — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 3, 2022

The beloved radio and TV broadcaster was born in New York on November 29, 1927, and lived a long and influential life. He died at his home in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles County. He is survived by five children, 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The President and CEO of the Dodgers issued a statement regarding Scully’s passing. “We have lost an icon,” Kasten said. “The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster. But as a humanitarian. He loved people, he loved life, he loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever.”

Tributes to Vin Scully Pour In

Scully received many honors throughout his illustrious career. He’s an inductee in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Also, he has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And he’s a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Dodgers beat the San Fransico Giants Tuesday night. The team’s manager, Dave Roberts, spoke after the game and honored the Dodgers legend.

“There’s not a better storyteller. I think everyone considers him family,” Roberts said. “He was in our living rooms for so many generations. Dodger fans consider him part of their family. He lived a fantastic life, a legacy that will live on forever.”

Dodger Nation, today we lost a Los Angeles and Major League Baseball legend, Vin Scully. Vin was the voice of the @Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles for over six decades. pic.twitter.com/MX6kNYbBrr — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 3, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James described Scully as, “Another great one who made sports so damn special.” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also posted his own memorial to Scully.