Ron Howard Mourns Death of ‘American Graffiti’ Costar Cindy Williams in Moving Tribute

Following the news that Cindy Williams has passed away after a brief illness, Ron Howard mourns the loss of his American Graffiti co-star.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight after the Williams’ death became public knowledge, Howard revealed his co-star’s passing came as a shock for him. “It was a shocker to hear of Cindy’s passing,” Howard admitted. “I remember her life spark and her energy. I saw her last year in Palm Springs at an event and still saw that sparkle in her eyes. It’s so hard to imagine that she’s gone.”

While reflecting on his friendship with Williams, Howard said that for a period of four to five years, they were cast together in various projects. “We had a certain chemistry together,” the filmmaker explained. “When we did American Graffiti, she was 24 and I was 18, but we played boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Howard also said that Cindy Williams wanted tone remembered for the range of characters that she created. That includes different tones and different styles. “She admired Carol Burnett for these qualities. Cindy had so much talent and she settled for none of the ‘Hollywood traffic’ — she just did her work.”

Cindy Williams Once Shared a Hilarious Story Involving Ron Howard

Last year, Williams opened up about a hilarious story involving Ron Howard. The duo was on the set of The Mary Tyler Moore show and wanted to take a drive one night with Sissy Spacek. This is due to them never being in New Jersey, where the show was being shot. “Sissy wanted to go but she was tired and sat in the back and laid down. We headed toward Atlantic City. We were totally mesmerized by that.”

However, when they were trying to figure out a better way to get back, they quickly got lost. “So, we’re out in the woods it seemed like and we find this bar and these guys come shooting out of the door they’re having this big argument,” Williams recalled.

Cindy said that she, Howard, and Spacek acted as innocent as they could to get them to stop their fistfight. “[They] told us, “‘You go out here, you make a left, and then you make a jug handle at the first turn.’ (And) We’re nodding our heads and we get back in the car pulling out of the parking lot and Ron turns to me and asks, ‘So what’s a jug handle?’”

Cindy Williams Passed Away on January 25th at the Age of 75

Williams, who is best known for her iconic role in the classic TV sitcom Laverne & Shirley passed away on January 25th. Her children, Emily and Zak Hudson shared the unfortunate news. “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege.”

Williams’ children described their mother as one of a kind, beautiful, and generous. They also said she passed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved. “We have always been, and will remain, SO proud of her for many things…her lifelong mission to rescue animals, her prolific artistry, her faith, and most of all, her ability to make the world laugh!”