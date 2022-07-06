Ron Howard Praises His Daughter’s Hollywood Career: ‘She Hasn’t Needed My Help’

There might be no prouder dad in Hollywood than classic TV star Ron Howard, whose daughter Bryce Dallas Howard has made a name for herself in entertainment.

Bryce managed to create a successful career with little intervention from her famous actor/director/producer father. Ron Howard said as much to Us Weekly earlier this week.

“She hasn’t needed my help very much,” he revealed. “She takes my advice along with a handful of other people, including her husband, Seth [Gabel], and her management team, and so forth. She’s very thoughtful about all that.”

Ron Howard added, “So, you know, sure, I throw in my two cents here and there, but I don’t think my comments have ever been pivotal. [Since] the age of, I think, as she was 20 or 21, [is] when she really became a professional – first with a year in theater and then with The Village. She’s always had a clear sense of the way in which she could best contribute and what she hoped to get out of the experience of the business.”

“The Village,” a 2004 thriller, was one of Bryce’s first major film roles. She then went on to star in “Spider-Man 3,” “The Help,” “50/50,” and “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.” In recent years, she’s played a huge role in the “Jurassic World” franchise and its resulting content.

Aside from acting, though, Ron Howard’s daughter also followed in her father’s footsteps by directing. She received critical acclaim for the episodes she directed of “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett” on Disney+.

Ron Howard Admires His Daughter For Being in Entertainment ‘For the Right Reasons’

Ron Howard continued to gush about his daughter Bryce during his talk with Us Weekly. Mainly, he emphasized how Bryce cares about the work she does and isn’t in it for the clout or fame.

“I’ve always admired the fact that she’s in the business for the right reasons,” Ron Howard said. “She loves the process. She loves the people; she loves what it can offer audiences. It’s a career, sure, but it’s not really about the more superficial things. It’s more about the more durable factors — that the time you invest in something is time you’ll never get back. And if you invest it well with people you enjoy working with, then those are the building blocks of great memories and a great life.”

It sounds like Bryce has certainly built up a great life for herself. But in an interview with Today in June 20202, she revealed how her dad helped her reach this point.

“My dad was constantly bringing me to movie sets. I loved that. He inspired me. But we also played a ton of basketball at home,” she said at the time. “We’d just go and shoot baskets on the driveway. We did it a zillion times. Whenever I think about it, it brings me warmth and happiness.”