Ron Howard Thought He Would Be ‘Fired’ From His Directorial Debut

He began his directing career in the late-70s and has some pretty successful films attached to his name, but Ron Howard admits that he thought he was going to be fired from his first film as the director.

During his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ron Howard recalled his first directed film, “Grand Theft Auto,” which was based on a script he co-wrote with his father, Rance. “The very first day of filming my first movie for [executive producer] Roger Corman, I thought I was going to be fired,” Howard admitted. I was in the move, and I had co-written it, but I thought I could be fired because I was behind schedule and Roger Corman was infamous for staying on budget and schedule.”

However, once he got into the groove of things, Ron Howard said the experience changed. “But I made it through that day, and within a couple days, I really had my stride and I loved it. From that point on, I thought of myself as a director.”

Oher films that Ron Howard has directed are “Splash,” “Apollo 13,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and “A Beautiful Mind.”

His most recent film, “Thirteen Lives” will be premiering in theaters in November 2022. He has at least directed 76 films during his time as a director.

Ron Howard Spoke About What Drew Him to Becoming a Director

Along with sharing details about his early days as a director, Ron Howard revealed what inspired his filmmaking career. He said it was on “The Andy Griffith Show” that his interest in making films began.

“I was curious about the camera,” Ron Howard explained. “I loved listening to the writers talk about rewrites and I began to see that almost all of our directors had been actors first.”

Ron Howard also said that He noticed all the show’s directors had been actors first. He spoke about one of “The Andy Griffith Show” directors, Howard Morris, helping his interest in filmmaking. “When I was about 10, he said, ‘I see you looking around, asking questions. I’ll bet you wind up being a director.”

Meanwhile, Ron Howard spoke about his early sense of commitment when it came to his film project. “I had produced television movies where I would take financial risks and be the completion guarantor.”

However, this meant that Ron Howard had to see his own money being spent times. He went on to explain that when he came out of television, he fell in love with movies. “I followed people like Mike Nichols, Arthur Penn, and Norman Jewison, who were not following formats. ”

That was when Ron Howard said he wanted to be one of those storytellers. “The original dream for Imagine was what it has grown into — a place where all the lines are blurred.”