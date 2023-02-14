Roseanne Barr Calls Out Jimmy Kimmel & Joy Behar For Not Being Canceled

Continuing to speak out against canceled culture, Roseanne Barr called out fellow comedians Jimmy Kimmel and Joy Behar for not being canceled for various controversies.

While opening up about what caused her to get canceled, Barr told the Outnumbered co-hosts she was accused of being racist after making comments about President Obama’s former advisor Valerie Jarrett in 2018. That was when she called out Behar and Kimmel for doing blackface in the past. “Joy Behar did blackface,” Barr pointed out. “Jimmy Kimmel and his girlfriend, Sarah Silverman, they did blackface, and you never even [heard about it]. Like I said, it is wrong that you did that.”

After Barr began receiving backlash for her comments towards Jarrett, ABC cut her recent revived series, Roseanne. The network eventually replaced the show with a spinoff, The Connors, starring the majority of the Roseanne cast. Barr’s character was killed off. Although she was sad about the siutation, Barr said the network refused to allow her to apologize publicly for what happened.

Since the 2018 incident, Barr was out of the spotlight. On Monday (February 13th), she hosted her standup comedy special Roseanne Barr: Cancel This. The show was to address her cancelation in comedy form.

“Well, it’s kind of a return to standup after many years,” Barr said about the special during her appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight. “And they offered me, you know, to come and do a standup special. And it was in response to being, you know, fired. They came to my defense and I was like, well, I thought about it and I was like, ‘Yeah, I need to have my say.’”

Roseanne Barr Name Drops Dave Chappelle And Louis C.K. As Being Others Who Were Canceled in Hollywood

While taking a look back at her cancel experience, Roseanne Barr spoke about Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K. and how both comedians didn’t lose as much as she did when they were canceled.

“Well, Louis C.K. did lose everything, but he committed an actual [offense],” Barr stated to the Los Angeles Times. “And Dave Chappelle was protected by Netflix. I’m the only person who’s lost everything, whose life’s work was stolen, stolen by people who I thought loved me. And there was silence.”

Barr pointed out that no one in Hollywood really defended her publicly when she needed them. “Except for Mo’nique, who is a brave, close, dear friend,” she noted.

When asked if she felt betrayed but the Roseanne cast and crew, Barr said she couldn’t know what they think or feel. “ I don’t know why they did what they did. I’m not like them. I realized that. I can’t believe what they did, with all the pain that I went through to bring the show back.”

She then accused the cast and crew of not being fazed by the “murder” of her Roseanne character. “They s— on my contribution to television and the show itself. But I forgive everybody,” the comedian added.