Roseanne Barr Lives Farm Life With Her Grandkids in Sweet Pic, And Her Fans Are Loving It

Comedian and classic tv star Roseanne Barr took to her official Instagram to share a candid shot of her with her grandchildren. The heartwarming photo features Barr with two of her young granddaughters. The family trio stands in a very green field together.

“My granddaughters are finally together on my farm,” Roseanne captioned the image. The three are dressed casually, with both granddaughters grinning.

Fans of the comedian were quick to comment on the cute picture. “At that young, they probably just see you as grandma. Not the comedy legend you are,” one fan wrote. Another fan pointed out the simple pleasures of being a grandparent. “Must be such a special feeling for you. God bless you and your family,” they wrote. Yet another supporter yearned for Barr to come out of retirement saying, “We need you back on tv!”

Roseanne Barr spoke to Extra in 2018 about her grandkids. “That’s what changed the most in my life,” she said. “You’ve got to be pushier to your kids and make sure they do right by their kids, so it kind of gives you an excuse to be a big b– that you’ve always wanted to be.”

Roseanne Barr has been enjoying retirement in Hawaii since 2018

In Hawaii, comedian Roseanne Barr has been living a low-profile life with her longtime partner, Johnny Argent. Barr has been living in Honokaa, Hawaii’s Big Island, since purchasing a lovely property on a 46-acre plot in March 2007. According to Virtual Globetrotting, Barr paid $1.78 million for the 2,212-square-foot residence. The property of the TV professional has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, which offer spectacular views of her vast property.

It’s been nearly four years after Roseanne Barr found herself in hot water for tweeting out a series of controversial comments about President Obama’s former senior adviser, Valerie Jarrett. After the controversy, Barr was removed from the successful reboot of her classic sitcom, Roseanne. The show was rebranded as The Conners and is still airing today.

After the fallout from the tweets, Roseanne Barr appeared on Dr. Oz. She explained that she no longer wished to live in Hollywood. “[She’s relocating], because I’ll get drawn into a negative thing of defending myself or being angry for being mischaracterized and, you know, I don’t … I want to stay away from it,” Barr said. “I want to stay in a joyous, positive, happy place that I’ve worked my way to again in my life.”

True to her words, Roseanne Barr seems to be enjoying living the quiet life in Hawaii. The comedian often shares pictures on social media of her amazing Hawaii estate. She hasn’t had an acting role since the Roseanne reboot and has no upcoming projects.