roseanne-barr-lives-in-a-stunning-46-acre-hawaii-home

In Hawaii, comedian Roseanne Barr has been living a low-profile life with her longtime partner, Johnny Argent. Barr has been living in Honokaa, Hawaii’s Big Island, since purchasing a lovely property on a 46-acre plot in March 2007. According to Virtual Globetrotting, Barr payed $1.78 million for the 2,212-square-foot residence. The property of the TV professional has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, which offers spectacular views of her vast property.

The actor has been out of the limelight for some time now, but appears to still be enjoying herself. Back in April of 2021, Rosenne Barr took to Instragram to show off the incredible view of the sunset on her estate.

“Gorgeous day!! Enjoy this pic!” she wrote. Roseanne sold her California property for a reported $3.1 million last year. She is one of a growing number of celebrities leaving the state.

Roseanne seems to have rebounded from recent controversy

It’s been nearly four years after Roseanne Barr found herself in hot water for tweeting out a series of controversial comments about President Obama’s former senior adviser, Valerie Jarrett. After the controversy, Barr was removed from the successful reboot of her classic tv sitcom, Roseanne. The show was rebranded as The Conners, and is still airing today.

The cause of the reviled tweets was an overuse of sleep medication, according to Barr. Not long after the controversy, she gave an interview on Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast. “I said to God, `I am willing to accept whatever consequences this brings because I know I’ve done wrong. I’m going to accept what the consequences are,’ and I do, and I have,”’ Barr said. “But they don’t ever stop.” Roaseanne Barr went on to describe the onslaught of criticism she received despite her apology. “They don’t accept my apology, or explanation. And I’ve made myself a hate magnet. And as a Jew, it’s just horrible. It’s horrible.”

However, Roseanne Barr did acknowledge she hurt people with her tweets. “But I have to face that it hurt people,” Barr said. “When you hurt people even unwillingly there’s no excuse.” She continued, accepting her role in the controversy. “It was my own ignorance, and there’s no excuse for that ignorance.”

The actor left a toxic environment for Hawaii

After the fallout from the tweets, Roseanne Barr appeared on Dr. Oz. She explained that she no longer wished to live in Hollywood. “[She’s relocating], because I’ll get drawn into a negative thing of defending myself or being angry for being mischaracterized and, you know, I don’t … I want to stay away from it,” Barr said. “I want to stay in a joyous, positive, happy place that I’ve worked my way to again in my life.”

True to her words, Roseanne seems to be enjoying living the quiet life in Hawaii. She hasn’t had an acting role since the Roaseanne reboot and has no upcoming projects.