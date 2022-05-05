Roseanne Barr Performs Standup for First Time in Years and ‘F—ing Murdered,’ According to Joe Rogan

Controversial actress and comedian Roseanne Barr took to the stage in Austin, Texas earlier this week where she performed standup for the first time in years, and, according to fellow comedian Joe Rogan, she “f—ing murdered.”

Joe Rogan shared the post to Instagram on Wednesday, spotlighting Roseanne Barr herself sporting an olive green wardrobe, topped by a simple baseball hat and a ponytail. Pointing out at the crowd, she appears on the Austin stage and behind the microphone at Vulcan Gas Company which, according to the venue’s Instagram, is a state-of-the-art music and comedy venue.

“What a night in Austin!” the outspoken American podcaster began. “[Roseanne Barr] went on stage last night for the first time in years and f—ing murdered.”

Plenty of fans took to the comments with excitement at the actress’s return to standup.

“The Queen is back!” one of Rogan’s followers wrote, while others followed with comments of “Legend,” and “Roseanne is one of the GOATS.”

Rogan shared that, in addition to himself and Barr, the comedy event featured Doug Stanhope, Hans Kim, and Ron White.

The podcaster concluded, “Austin has become a truly amazing place for live standup,” thanking the venue for hosting the event.

Roseanne Barr Slams ABC in New Documentary, ‘Roseanne: Kicked Out of Hollywood’

While Roseanne has dived back into her standup career, she also recently shared with fans the story behind the controversy that led to the cancelation of her revived sitcom “Roseanne” on ABC.

In the Reelz documentary, Barr claims, “Any tweet that was not ‘I love Hillary Clinton,’ I got a call for.”

Barr shared during the documentary that there were a handful of posts ABC flagged and required her to take down, but the one that ended her series’ airing on ABC was deemed racist by the TV network.

She shared that the old tweet had been directed at former President Obama’s aide Valerie Jarrette. She attributed her decision to make the tweet public to the fact that she was “p—ed that day” and that she’d been on a medication called Ambien, which she claimed, “makes you do a lot of crazy s—.”

Although she asked the network for a chance to apologize, Barr said ABC didn’t even give her a chance. The “Roseanne: Kicked Out of Hollywood” documentary goes on to unveil the comedian’s side of the narrative.

Initially, Roseanna Barr had asked to make an appearance on “The View,” where she intended to share an apology and explain herself. In the end, she lacked the opportunity. She later went on to describe ABC’s decision as “witch-burning.”

Barr said in the documentary, “We were under such terrible censorship and it’s just terrible and frightening.”