Roseanne Barr Returning to Stand-Up With Upcoming Comedy Special

Fox is planning a new standup comedy special from Roseanne Barr on its streaming service Fox Nation in early 2023. The network announced the plans Tuesday, Variety reports. Fox Nation’s first standup programming will be an hour-long special titled A Roseanne Comedy Special. It’s been over a decade since the comedian had her own standup special. Barr’s last televised standup set was Blonde and Bitchin‘, which aired on HBO in 2006.

The comedy special is the most recent Fox Nation entertainment program, as the streamer has been attempting to expand its Fox News audience beyond news programming. Other recent content includes Duck Family Treasure and the forthcoming Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back, and Yellowstone: One-Fifty with Kevin Costner.

Jason Klarman, the president of Fox Nation, was ecstatic to be working with Roseanne Barr. “Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other, Klarman said in a statement. “Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans. We are thrilled to add her comedy special exclusively to the Fox Nation catalog.”

The special will bring Roseanne Barr out of self-imposed retirement

Roseanne Barr has been living a low-profile life with her longtime partner, Johnny Argent. Barr has been living in Honokaa, Hawaii’s Big Island, since purchasing a lovely property on a 46-acre plot in March 2007. According to Virtual Globetrotting, Barr paid $1.78 million for the 2,212-square-foot residence. The property of the TV professional has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, which offer spectacular views of her vast property.

It’s been nearly four years after Roseanne Barr found herself in hot water for tweeting out a series of controversial comments about President Obama’s former senior adviser, Valerie Jarrett. After the controversy, Barr was removed from the successful reboot of her classic sitcom, Roseanne. The show was rebranded as The Conners and is still airing today.

After the fallout from the tweets, Roseanne Barr appeared on Dr. Oz. She explained that she no longer wished to live in Hollywood. “[She’s relocating], because I’ll get drawn into a negative thing of defending myself or being angry for being mischaracterized and, you know, I don’t … I want to stay away from it,” Barr said. “I want to stay in a joyous, positive, happy place that I’ve worked my way to again in my life.”

Since leaving the show, Roseanne Barr has tried her hand at standup comedy off-screen. She drew controversy in 2019 after making a joke about suicide. The joke was caught on video and posted by the Laugh Factory on Vimeo.

Recently, Barr publicly stated her support for former President Donald Trump. She has also expressed conspiracies about COVID-19. She claimed the virus may be a way to “get rid of all my generation,” on Quarantined with Norm Macdonald in 2020.