Roseanne Barr Shoots Her ‘Shot’ With Rihanna’s Boyfriend in Bizarre Post

Refusing to let an “opportunity” pass by, Roseanne Barr took to her Instagram to slide in the DMs of Rihanna’s significant other, A$AP Rocky.

In her latest, and pretty bizarre, Instagram post, Barr shares a screenshot of the messages she sent to the rapper. “Shooting my shot,” the comedian declared in the caption. In the screenshots, Barr’s message to A$AP Rocky reads, “Call me when you get tired of Rihanna.”

Barr’s message to A$AP Rocky comes just hours before Rihanna took to the stage of the Super Bowl’s halftime show. During her performance, the singer and songwriter subtly announced she was pregnant with her second child. Her rep confirmed that she is pregnant. Rihanna has been with A$AP Rocky since 2021. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, announced they were expecting their first child in January 2022. Rihanna had her first child in May 2022.

Meanwhile, Barr is getting ready for the premiere of her comedy standup special Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! This is the first time in nearly 20 years that Barr returns to the stage. The special premieres on Monday (February 13th).

During her appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight last week, Roseanne Barr shared details about her upcoming standup special.

“Well, it’s kind of a return to standup after many years,” Barr explained. “And they offered me, you know, to come and do a standup special. And it was in response to being, you know, fired.”

Barr was referring to when she was fired from ABC in 2018 after tweeting offensive comments about President Obama’s former adviser Valerie Jarrett. She stated that Fox Nation, which is airing the special, came to her defense during her time of need. “They came to my defense and I was like, well, I thought about it and I was like, ‘Yeah, I need to have my say,’ she shared.

Roseanne then claimed that after she was fired from ABC, she wasn’t allowed to apologize for what happened. The network quickly cut ties with her and canceled her revived sitcom, Roseanne. However, ABC decided weeks after to do a Roseanne spinoff, The Conners, featuring the original cast members, except for Barr.

After being fired from ABC, Barr said she was “blackballed” and “totally canceled” from responding to what happened. Despite the situation and its impact on her, Roseanne said she’s in a good place in her life. She then added that standup is a “great place” to tell the truth about what actually happened.