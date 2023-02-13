Roseanne Barr Speaks Out About ‘Sticking Up for the Working Class’ After Cancel Culture Comments

Prior to the premiere of her new Fox Nation stand-up special, Roseanne Barr took to her Instagram to reveal why she believes she was canceled by ABC in 2018.

“How I sleep knowing the top 1% hate me for sticking up for the working class,” Barr declared in the post, which features her sleeping in a vehicle. “40 years of fighting the elites really let’s you sleep well. We are all in this together.”

Roseanne Barr was infamously canceled in 2018 when she responded to a Twitter thread about President Obama’s former senior advisor Valerie Jarrett. After receiving excessive backlash for her remarks, Barr apologized. However, ABC decided to pull the plug on her recently revived sitcom Roseanne in wake of the incident. Weeks after, the network brought back the entire Roseanne cast, with the exception of Barr, for a new spin-off series The Conners, which premiered later that year.

During her special, Barr explained why she believed she was fired by ABC. “I got fired because I racially misgendered somebody I thought was a white woman,” she claimed. The comedian also told Tucker Carlson in a recent interview that she wasn’t allowed to even apologize for what happened.

“I was just, like, blackballed and just totally canceled from even commenting on what happened,” she explained. “So I thought, ‘Well, stand-up is a great place to come back and say what happened and tell the truth about it.”

Barr also said that stand-up is a great place to talk about cancel culture as well. The comedian then added that she feels the need to ask for forgiveness as part of her religious views.

The standup special will premiere on Monday (February 13th) through Fox Nation.

Roseanne Barr Describes Being Canceled as a ‘Witch-Burning’

Continuing to discuss her cancellation, Roseanne Barr revealed to the Los Angeles Times that she had a different thought about what it felt like to be blacklisted in Hollywood.

“I’ve come out on the other side of it, finally,” Barr said about her experience with cancel culture. “But it was a witch-burning. And it was terrifying.”

Also discussing the situation’s impact on her emotionally and personally, Roseanne said she would “die” many times. “I guess you would call it the dark night of the soul. I felt like the devil himself was coming against me to try to tear me apart, to punish me for believing in God.”

Despite publicly apologizing for her remarks on Twitter, Roseanne Barr said that ABC denied her the right to apologize. “I had never known that they hated me like that. They hated me because I have talent because I have an opinion. Even though Roseanne because their No. 1 show, they’d rather not have a No. 1 show.”