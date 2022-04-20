With the documentary, “Roseanne: Kicked Out of Hollywood” set to premiere this weekend, Roseanne Barr has unleashed on ABC for firing her over infamous tweets.

“According to Fox News, Roseanne Barr shared details about what caused ABC to fire her from her revived TV sitcom “Roseanne” in 2018. She describes the situation as a “witch-burning” And claimed that she had been having issues with the network over everything she tweeted. “Any tweet that was not ‘I love Hillary Clinton,’ I got a call for,” Barr declared.

The media outlet also reported that along with Roseanne Barr criticizing ABC for firing her, the documentary does show when Barr took to Twitter with a conspiracy theory about a Parkland school shooting survivor who supposedly gave a Nazi salute at a rally for stricter gun control. The actress and comedian ended up removing the controversial tweet and issued a correction. “I removed it every time they called,” Barr explained about ABC’s actions against her tweets. “And they called frequently.”

However, along with ABC being on her about the tweets, Roseanne Barr admitted that everyone was trying to convince her to get off Twitter. “Everyone was beginning to give up my Twitter. Everyone,” Barr declared. “My kids were trying to lock me up. But I wouldn’t. Because it’s like I just couldn’t. I’m a g—— American and I’m not going to do it.”

Roseanne Barr further stated that her reasoning for not leaving Twitter was because she’s a comic and a bad girl. “I’m too rock and roll. I’m going to say f— it and f— you until I take my last breath.”

Roseanne Barr Talks About the Tweet that Got Her Fired From ABC

Meanwhile, Roseanne Barr goes on to discuss the tweet that finally pushed ABC to fire her. Fox News reported that Barr was fired in May 2018 over a tweet directed at former President Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett, that was dubbed racist. “I shoulda not did it,” Barr admitted. “But by God, I was really p—ed that day. And I did something I wouldn’t do if I hadn’t been on that Ambien. It makes you do a lot of crazy s—.”

Roseanne Barr did go on to say that ABC didn’t even give her a chance to apologize for her behavior on Twitter. “When they called me up, they were like, ‘What possible excuse have you got for why you did this? Why you did such an egregious, unforgivable thing?’ And I said, ‘I have no excuse. The only thing is, I thought she was white.’ And they said nothing back.”

Roseanne Barr did ask the network to go on “The View” to explain and apologize. However, the network was done with her at that point. She went on to add. “All of the press of the United States, and the world and how they interpreted my tweet without any knowledge of the fact that I was sending it to a journalist in Iran about what was happening to the people in Iran.”