Rosie O’Donnell’s Comments Following Anne Heche Crash Have Twitter Sounding off

Following her retraction of a joke she made about Anne Heche’s mental health 20 years ago, social media is sounding off about Rosie O’Donnell’s new comments.

As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on TikTok of her revealing that she regrets a joke she made about Anne Heche. This regret came just days after Heche was involved in a high-profile car crash in Los Angeles. “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident,” O’Donnell declared in the video. The former “The View” co-host described the accident as “horrifying,” while adding that she felt “bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”

Rosie O’Donnel further explained that if there was an honest discussion about drunk driving, everyone would find out just how prevalent it is. While speaking about Anne Heche’s condition, O’Donnell said, “I wonder if she’s OK. I think it’s a miracle that she didn’t kill anyone… And I hope she survives. But wow, what a tragic tale. That car was on fire for a long time, they say.”

Social Media Sounds Off About Rosie O’Donnell Regretting Her Joke About Anne Heche

Meanwhile, social media reacted to Rosie O’Donnell’s confession about having some regrets about her comments about Anne Heche’s mental health.

“Rosie O’Donnell only feels bad *now* about mocking Anne Heche for talking about her mental health struggles 20 years ago? That’s two decades too late,” one Twitter user declared.

Another user wasn’t really putting up with O’Donnell’s random thoughts about the car crash. “Just add this to the growing list of things that the former president was right about. She is of the lowest form of life on the planet. Rosie O’Donnell regrets making fun of Anne Heche before car crash: ‘I wonder if she’s ok.”

Instead of just speaking into the void, a critic tweeted directly to Rosie O’Donnell about her regretted comments. “Rosie, I just read on Page Six you said << I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident and how horrifying the whole thing is and feeling that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters >> you’re only sorry it came back to bite you in the a—.”

Legal Expert Weighs in On What ‘Legal Jeopardy’ The Actress May Face Following Car Crash

Meanwhile, as Anne Heche continues to remain in a coma after the car crash, Los Angeles authors are currently investigating if alcohol was involved.

Legal analyst and former Los Angeles County deputy district attorney, Emily D. Baker, spoke to PEOPLE about what legal jeopardy Anne Heche may face. “If she drove into someone’s house because something was going on and there was an intention there, it’s a much different circumstance. Without more known, it’s hard to evaluate. But on a standard misdemeanor DUI where no one’s injured, there’s generally not jail time.”

Last Friday (August 5th), Anne Heche was reportedly driving an estimated 90mph when she lost control of her Mini Cooper and crashed into a home. The actress notably suffered burns from the crash and was intubated while hospitalized. She has remained unconscious since leaving the crash site.