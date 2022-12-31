Rosie O’Donnell Mourns Death of Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Barbara Walters

Many famous names and dedicated fans have been paying tribute to the late and legendary journalist Barabara Walters since news of her death hit social media late Friday night, December 30. Among these famous names is comedian and former The View host Rosie O’Donnell.

O’Donnell took to social media after news of Walters’ passing, sharing some heartfelt words about her late friend. Initially, she took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself with the iconic newswoman. In the pic, both Barbara Walters and Rosie O’Donnell are wearing white and showing off some happy smiles. O’Donnell captions the Instagram post with one simple word: “Legend.”

Rosie O’Donnell Tributes The Legendary Barbara Walters In Touching Instagram Message

A little bit later, however, Rosie O’Donnell went a bit deeper into her tributes as she posts a heartfelt tribute to the longtime journalist. In her message, Rosie O’Donnell begins by saying that the iconic host, news anchor, and journalist lived a long, eventful, and legendary life.

Rosie O’Donnell goes on to remember how the woman who paved the way for so many in the industry spoke to every “prominent world leader in memory” and interviewed “everyone who was anyone.”

In her message, O’Donnell says she was “lucky enough to be in her orbit for a good many years.” This, of course, came as O’Donnell stepped onto the panel for The View the daytime talk show created by Walters.

Rosie O’Donnell remembers attending Broadway shows with the famous journalist over the years. She closes the message by saying that she hopes everyone remembers the barriers Barbara Walters broke down for women during her prolific career.

“She was the first,” O’Donnell says of Barbara Walters. “And will always be remembered.”

Rosie O’Donnell Joins The View With Walters For Two Stints On The Hit Daytime Talk Show

Along with her many accomplishments, awards, and legendary television moments Barbara Walters became the creator of the popular and long-running all-female ABC talk show, The View in 1997. Walters kept a prominent spot at The View’s table for many years. However, she retired as a cohost in 2014 after 16 seasons with the talk show. However, she stayed on as executive producer all the way up until her passing on December 30, 2022.

Rosie O’Donnell had two stints on the popular talk show first joining as cohost on The View in 2006 until 2007. She later returned to join the ladies at the table a few years later returning in 2014 and staying until 2015.