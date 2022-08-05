Rosie O’Donnell Responds to Daughter’s TikTok Video Claim That Her Childhood Wasn’t ‘Normal’

Rosie O’Donnell and her daughter Vivienne recently had a loving spat over a series of TikTok videos. Vivienne recounted a story from when she was young that demonstrates her upbringing wasn’t the most normal one.

She hosts a TikTok series titled Story Time with Vivi, and in a recent story she remembered a woman who was often around and always came to her birthday parties. Someone she just knew as Mo. It wasn’t until years later she learned she was actually hanging around a pop icon.

“At my birthday parties, this beautiful woman would always come, and I was like, ‘Yeah, there’s Mo,'” she said. “I never had any idea who the f–k she was. … Then I find out it was Madonna all these years.”

One fan commented with, “LOVE that @Rosie_ODonnell kept things relatively norm well as much as possible! You are the sweetest! Lol.” But Vivienne quickly posted a response video to clarify her childhood was “Interesting but not normal.”

“I love all these comments about how Rosie kept my life ‘normal,'” Vivienne said in the video. “No offense, Mom, that never happened. She just didn’t really inform us, for really anything. I think that was more it, because once I would find out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi, come on, you know that. Like, you know that.'”

She added: “She has done so much for me, and I’m so incredibly, incredibly thankful for her, but one thing she’s not done is normal.”

The former co-host of The View responded in her own video by jokingly threatening to spill some secrets about Vivienne.

“Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal? I did normal things,” she said. “I’m normal. I’m totally normal. Geez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!”

Rosie O’Donnell Returns to Her Breakout Role

Rosie O’Donnell is perhaps best remembered for her role in the classic film A League of Their Own. It was recently confirmed the film would be remade into a TV series streaming on Amazon Prime Video. O’Donnell will return in a small role with her character running a local gay bar in town. The actress believes it’s a natural progression of the character.

“It’s funny, during League of Their Own, my character, again, I think was gay,” O’Donnell said. “And when she had that speech – ‘I never felt like a real girl. I always felt like a fake girl, not even a girl, but now there’s a lot of us and I feel like we’re all ok.’ I did that in the bus.”

O’Donnell also said the film’s director Penny Marshall did not agree that Doris Murphy was a lesbian. O’Donnell strongly objected. “I said, ‘Pam, did you read the words?’ The words are totally that she finally feels she fits in among this group of tomboys. There’s this little of an undertone.'”