Rosie O’Donnell Responds to News Anne Heche Won’t Survive Injuries From Crash

Rosie O’Donnell responded to the news that actress Anne Heche won’t survive being taken off life support after the fiery crash that left her in a coma earlier this week. The former host of The View posted a video on her TikTok in response to the sad news.

O’Donnell spoke about the situation in another video earlier this week. “So I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident and how horrifying the whole thing is,” O’Donnell said. “And feeling bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”

O’Donnell is referencing a 2001 ABC News interview where Heche claimed she had an alternate personality. In the interview, she showed Walters the secret language she utilized to communicate with God.

“I’m not crazy,” Heche said at the time. “But it’s a crazy life, I was raised in a crazy family and it took 31 years to get the crazy out of me. She continued by saying, “I had a fantasy world that I escaped to. I called my other personality Celestia, I believed I was from that world, I believed I was from another planet. I think I was insane.”

O’Donnell moved passed their previous history. Instead, she voiced her gratitude more people weren’t hurt by the crash and hoped Heche would miraculously pull through.

“I wonder if she’s OK. I think it’s a miracle that she didn’t kill anyone. Thank God, or goddess, or whoever, for that,” O’Donnell said. “And I hope she survives, But wow, what a tragic tale. That car was on fire for a long time, they say. They couldn’t pull her out. That is a hard sentence to give yourself.”

Anne Heche to be Taken Off Life Support

One week after Anne Heche’s car careened into an apartment complex, her representatives confirmed the actress would be removed from life support. Because of the critical injuries she suffered in the crash, she’s not expected to survive.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition,” the spokesperson said in a statement to People late Thursday, on behalf of Heche’s family. “She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”

Recent reports confirmed the actress had cocaine in her system at the time of the crash. The resulting fire took 59 over an hour to extinguish. The situation is indeed tragic for many reasons. But Heche is being remembered for her body of work by her fellow actors.