Russell Crowe on Lisa Marie Presley: ‘Way Too Young’ to Die at 54

Russell Crowe fondly remembered his friendship with Lisa Marie Presley days after Presley unexpectedly died from cardiac arrest.

The 58-year-old Oscar winner sat down with the Australian Today Show and spoke about his brief but memorable time spent with Presley. He said that the two first met in Chicago while they were filming their separate Soundstage episodes in 2003.

“Being a massive Elvis fan, I kind of got around to being in the right place to meet her,” he shared.

The actor remembered Presley as being “really sweet” and said that they had a great conversation backstage.

Russell Crowe and Lisa Marie Presley Reconnected Years Later in Australia

Russell Crowe said the two reconnected years later when Lisa Marie Presley and her mother, Priscilla, vacationed in Australia, where Crowe lives.

“I just got a call one night,” he continued. “I was sitting in my office in [the Sydney suburb] Woolloomooloo, and I got a call saying, you know, ‘Hey Russell, it’s Lisa Marie. Wanna go out for a drink?”

Starstruck, Crowe, and his then father-in-law, Don Spencer, drove into town to meet the two. And Spencer and Priscilla really hit it off.

“I actually think Don was doing very well with Priscilla,” he laughed. “He didn’t realize, I think, how well he was doing, and somehow he got distracted. “I tell my kids every now and then, ‘If your [grandfather] had just kept focused, we could have been related to the Presleys.”

Crowe sadly noted that Presley, who was only 54, was “way too young” to lose her life.

Lisa Marie Presley Died Following a Second Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California, on January 12. Her ex-husband, Danny Keough, was able to keep her alive until paramedics arrived. Initially, Presley did not have a pulse, but first responders were able to revive her before rushing her to the hospital.

Presley was reportedly brain-dead once she arrived at the ER, according to TMZ. Because of that, her family signed a “do not resuscitate” order before she ultimately suffered a second cardiac arrest.

Her mother was by her side when Lisa Marie Presley died.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla announced. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

‘