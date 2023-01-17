Russell Crowe Reveals Why He Hasn’t Returned to the US in Over Four Years

Russell Crowe is one of Hollywood’s greatest stars. However, while he is a mainstay in the entertainment industry all across the country and the world, it turns out that the actor hasn’t set foot on US soil in over four years. Apparently, notes The Daily Mail, Crowe hasn’t been back to the country for filming – or any other reason – since 2019.

According to reports, the Gladiator star currently spreads out his time between his farm in Nana Glen, Australia, and his apartment in the Australian city of Sydney. Crowe says that his American friends are often asking about a post-pandemic return to the US, however.

“My American friends are like ”what’s going on?”‘ Russell Crowe quips in a recent interview. Crowe adds that up until the pandemic he was making regular trips to the US. Between the years of 1992 and 2019 Crowe recalls, there was never a year where he did not make a trip to the country “at least twice”.

Russell Crowe’s Last Visit To The US Was An Unhinged Tour

However, after Crowe’s last US film – the thriller Unhinged – the pandemic hit, changing Crowe’s regular routine. And, since then, the actor says, his schedule has not allowed him time to make another trip to the country.

“I haven’t been back since for a press tour,” Russell Crowe explains of his last visit to the States.

“I’ve been able to wrangle a way to do most of the press sitting here on the phone on the farm,” the star adds.

Over the last four years, Crowe has visited a variety of countries such as Thailand, Malta, England, Ireland, and Australia while filming projects. He is currently filming a new movie, Sleeping Dogs, in Melbourne.

This film sees Crowe reuniting with his Gladiator co-star, Tim Flannagan. However, the movie star doesn’t reveal much else about the project.

Gladiator Is Getting A Sequel!

According to recent reports, a Gladiator sequel is well underway and could be hitting theaters in the near future. According to the updates, the Sir Ridley Scott film is in the process of casting roles for the sequel to the 2000 hit action movie. And, the 85-year-old filmmaker shares, the script is already complete. Now, he says, it’s just about getting all of the pieces in place to get ready to film the long-awaited sequel.

According to early info released on the sequel, this film will follow the journey of Lucius. Lucius, fans of the original film may recall is the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus.