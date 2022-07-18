Russell Crowe Takes His Kids To His ‘Old Office’ From ‘Gladiator’

While taking a stroll down memory lane, Russell Crowe took his children to his former stomping grounds from his 2000 action-packed film, “Gladiator.”

“Taking the kids to see my old office,” Russell Crowe wrote in a tweet. The post features a snapshot of the actor with his sons, Charles and Tennyson, as well as his girlfriend Britney Theriot. The family was standing outside the Colosseum in Rome, Italy.

Taking the kids to see my old office pic.twitter.com/uySmnOWHvo — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 18, 2022

Russell Crowe played Maximus in the Ridley Scott film. He won the Best Actor Academy Award for his role. The film also secured Best Picture at the Academy Awards as well.

Meanwhile, Russell Crowe was recently announced as the lead in the upcoming supernatural thriller “The Pope’s Exorcise.” According to DailyMail, the film is based on Gabriele Amorth’s published memoirs. The film is being directed by Julius Avery. Crowe will be portraying Father Gabriele Amorth in the film. The priest, who was the appointed exorcist for the diocese of Rome, allegedly performed over 100,000 exorcisms. He died in September 2016.

Russell Crowe’s upcoming film’s description reads, “Portrayal of a real-life figure Father Gabriele Amorth, a priest who acted as chief exorcist of the Vatican and who performed more than 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime. Amorth wrote two memoirs — An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories — and detailed his experiences battling Satan and demons that had clutched people in their evil.”

Russell Crowe Opened Up About Filming ‘Gladiator’ During the Film’s 20th Anniversary

While speaking to Variety in May 2020, Russell Crowe reflected on “Gladiator” during the film’s 20th anniversary. When asked what people initially thought about “Gladiator,” Russell Crowe said most had written it off. “They didn’t know anything about it. What they heard was that it was a ‘sword and sandal’ epic, you know, the cliche that they used to call things like that. They thought that was such an out-of-touch step to make.”

When asked about performing dangerous stunts on the “Gladiator” set, Russell Crowe says the experience was funny. “Because we had a lot of stunt guys who they wanted to do their job, too, so when something like that comes up, it’s like they always think it’s their prerogative.”

However, Russell Crowe said there were times that Ridley Scott would complain about a shot when others would double for the actor. “I would just be like, ‘Well, just let me do it then!’ ” he recalled. “But that particular slope down into the battlefield with all the fires going off and the explosions going off, that was actually a pretty hairy day.”

Russell Crowe went on to add that he hadn’t seen “Gladiator” since 2000. He decided to reach out to the promoter of the 20th-anniversary celebration. “I sat in the colosseum and watched it, and it was an extremely humbling experience.”