‘Rust’ to Continue Production Despite Alec Baldwin Facing Involuntary Manslaughter Charges

In October 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed by a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin while filming on the set of Rust in New Mexico. After a lengthy investigation by law enforcement, Baldwin now faces charges of involuntary manslaughter. Despite the recent break in the case, Rust plans to continue production.

According to Fox News, not only will Rust continue in production, Alec Baldwin will remain in the lead role. The decision to move forward comes even after Baldwin was slapped with double involuntary manslaughter charges. The charges were filed by the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney last Thursday. Rust‘s former armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, also faces the same charges.

Per the news outlet, should the court system convict Baldwin, he could face up to 18 months in prison. With the film to continue production, Rust‘s cast and crew will have in place new safety measures.

Melina Spadone, attorney for Rust Movie Productions, LLC, said the ongoing project will include “on-set safety supervisors and union crew members, and will bar any use of working weapons or ammunition.”

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, condemned the manslaughter charges. He deemed them a “terrible miscarriage of justice,” and argued, “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death … Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set.”

The remainder of Baldwin’s attorney’s statement read, “He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

Halyna Hutchins’ Family Addresses Alec Baldwin’s Charges Amid ‘Rust’ Production

Alec Baldwin’s attorney remains convinced that the Rust star is not at fault for the death of Halyna Hutchins. Meanwhile, the cinematographer’s family had a different response to the charges. Hutchins’ loved ones shared a statement issued on their behalf by their attorney, Brian J. Pannish.

Pannish said, ” We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life.”

The statement further addressed Alec Baldwin’s charges specifically. The latter half states, “Our independent investigation also supports charges are warranted. It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law. We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law.”

In the meantime, Rust is set to proceed with Alec Baldwin at the forefront. However, the outlet states the project will no longer be filming in New Mexico. Spadone said in the aftermath of Hutchins’ death and Baldwin’s charges, they are “considering other locations, including California, but no decisions have been made yet.”